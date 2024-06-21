FC Tulsa Host Sacramento Republic FC on Marvel Super Hero™ Night

June 21, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

FC Tulsa News Release







TULSA - FC Tulsa stays at home to take on Sacramento Republic FC on Saturday, June 22, at 7:30 p.m.

Standings: FC Tulsa enters the match with a record of 4W-5L-4D, ranking 11th in the USL Championship's Western Conference. Sacramento Republic FC enters the match with a record of 6W-2L-6D, ranking 2nd in the Western Conference.

FC Tulsa's Last Match: FC Tulsa's most recent match was at home against Miami FC. Miami FC Midfielder Allen Gavilanes scored the first goal of the match within the first 10 minutes of the match. The action built slowly throughout the first half, then quickly picked up in the second. After taking several hard hits from Miami FC, Forward Phillip Goodrum took advantage of a cross in from Defender Harvey St Clair and scored FC Tulsa's first goal of the match off of a diving header. Less than 10 minutes later, Goodrum assisted Forward Diogo Pacheco as he sent another shot straight toward the back of the net, doubling the score for FC Tulsa, and giving Pacheco his third goal in two matches. Multiple yellow cards were shown within the last 20 minutes of the match, with four yellow cards being shown in 20 minutes, three of those going to Miami FC and one to FC Tulsa's Harvey St Clair. Several subs were utilized throughout the match, including Harvey St Clair, Blaine Ferri, Sebastian Sanchez, and Alexis Souahy. FC Tulsa's newest goalkeeping addition, Johan Peñaranda, made a match-saving grab in stoppage time, making for a successful first USL Championship start for the goalkeeper. The match ended in a 2-1 win for FC Tulsa, the team's second win in a row.

Last Matchup Against Sacramento Republic: FC Tulsa traveled to take on Sacramento Republic FC during Week 6 of the 2024 season. Defender Patrick Seagrist made numerous defensive stops that prevented Sacramento Republic FC from scoring early on, but Rodrigo López eventually made a goal for the home team in the 32nd minute. Several cards were shown throughout the match, as Sacramento Republic FC received two yellow cards within the first five minutes of the match, and Midfielder Edwin Laszo was given a tactical foul yellow card, which resulted in a confrontation between the teams. Laszo received a red card after the incident, forcing FC Tulsa to play the rest of the match with only 10 men. FC Tulsa utilized three substitutes during the second half, including Midfielder Milo Yosef, Forward Diogo Pacheco, and Defender Harvey St Clair. In the 64th minute, Defender Patrick Seagrist took a shot from beyond the 18-yard box and sent it into the back of the net, equalizing the score for FC Tulsa. Despite FC Tulsa's setback of playing with 10 men, the match ended in a 1-1 draw.

Players to Watch: FC Tulsa's players to watch are Defender Alexis Souahy and Forward Diogo Pacheco. Alexis Souahy made his return from injury in Wednesday's match against Miami FC, playing for 22 minutes. Souahy's last match before being out with injury was the loss at the Tampa Bay Rowdies. Prior to his injury, Souahy played in nine matches recording eight interceptions, 14 blocks and 6 tackles. Diogo Pacheco had his first USL Championship start in the team's recent match-up against San Antonio FC, and scored both of FC Tulsa's goals for the match, giving the team the 2-1 win. Pacheco contributed the game-winning goal in the team's most recent match against Miami FC, making this his 3rd goal in two games, leaving him tied with Phillip Goodrum and Stefan Stojanovic for the team lead in goals. Pacheco is tied for third in shots on target, having made 11 so far.

Sacramento Republic FC's players to watch are Forward Trevor Amann and Goalkeeper Danny Vitiello. Amann scored two goals for Sacramento Republic FC in their most recent match against Oakland Roots SC, and has 8 goals so far throughout the 2024 season, leaving him tied for 5th in goals for the league. In the 2023 season, Amann set a League One record with 23 goals, the most goals of any player in the U.S. Trevor Amann played with FC Tulsa's newest addition, Johan Peñaranda and Defenders Aurthur Rogers and Owen Damm on League One side Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC. Goalkeeper Danny Vitiello has made 29 saves, leaving him tied for 14th in the league. Vitiello has made several saves that won him Save of the Week in four consecutive weeks. Vitiello has a Goals-Against Average of 0.67, the best mark across USL Championship for goalkeepers with at least 10 appearances.

Stay Updated: For highlights, polls, updates and more throughout matchday, be sure to follow @FCTulsa on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and Threads.

Up Next: FC Tulsa travels to Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC on Thursday, July 4th at 8:00pm at. FC Tulsa is on the road again on July 13th, traveling to Monterey Bay FC at 9:00pm. The team returns to ONEOK Field, July 20th to take on Memphis 901 FC. Ã¢â¬â¹Ã¢â¬â¹To purchase tickets visit, fctulsa.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 21, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.