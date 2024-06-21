Finals Rematch Saturday
June 21, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Phoenix Rising FC News Release
PHOENIX, Arizona (June 21) - In a rematch of the 2023 USL Championship, Phoenix Rising FC hosts Charleston Battery at 38th St/Washington tomorrow, Saturday, June 22 at 7:30 p.m. One of the most anticipated games of the year will also be the first $1 Beer Night, the club's annual Pride celebration and its first nationally televised match on ESPN2 this season.
Unlike El Paso, Phoenix is catching Charleston at the right time. The Battery rocketed out of the gate, remaining unbeaten in its first 11 matches before dropping a 2-1 decision to El Paso on May 24. Since then, Charleston is 0-2-2 and has been outscored 4-1 in its last four games (0.25 GPG).
"It doesn't change the fact that they're a very strong team with a very good set of players," said Rising head coach Danny Stone. "At some point they will begin firing and scoring a lot of goals. We'll do everything we can to make sure that doesn't happen this week. Either way, I have no doubt they'll be around the top of the table at the end of the season."
