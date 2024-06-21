Hartford Fall 1-0 to Tampa Bay After Late PK

June 21, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

A six-save performance from Renan Ribeiro kept Hartford in tonight's match against the Tampa Bay Rowdies after a red card put the Green and Blue down a man for the entire second half, but a late penalty kick from Tampa Bay's Manuel Arteaga delivered a 1-0 loss to Hartford.

Tonight's match got out to a physical start, with three yellow cards given out before the clock reached 10 minutes. Much of the action came in the middle of the field in the early stages, as neither team had a touch in the opposition's box until the 17th minute.

The Rowdies created the first scoring threat in the 26th minute when Caleb Jennings found space in the box and fired off a header, forcing a diving save from Renan Ribeiro. After the ensuing corner kick, The Green and Blue responded on the counterattack to create their first scoring chance of the night. Younes Boudadi led the breakout in transition and found Deshane Beckford at the top of the box, the Jamaican winger squared a shot on target that Jordan Farr denied with two hands. Two minutes later, Hartford nearly struck first when an unsuccessful clearing attempt left Jordan Farr outside the box and the Rowdies' goal wide open. Jay Chapman sent a short ball to an open Marcus Epps, but Farr scrambled back in front of goal to make a desperation save.

Physicality remained to play a part in the late stages of the half. In the 43rd minute of play, Makangila received his second yellow card and subsequent red card after a collision with Pacifique Niyongabire. The Green and Blue were able to keep the Rowdies' off the scoreboard for the final minutes of the half, but took to the locker room down a man for the rest of the match.

With the man advantage, the Rowdies controlled possession throughout the second half and kept kept Hartford's defense under attack until the final minutes, forcing five saves from Riberio. The Brazilian keeper was a rock for Hartford's defense, locking down the net against the 16 shots fired towards the Green and Blue in the second half. His best save of the night came in the 72nd minute when he made a dove block to stop a low drive from Manuel Arteaga, who was open in the box.

In the 84th minute, Ribeiro was subbed off due to injury and Brendan Burke turned to rookie goalkeeper Greg Monroe. Just two minutes later, Younes Boudadi was called for a foul in the box while defending Damien Rivera. Manuel Arteaga took the PK and converted it to the bottom right corner of the net, giving Tampa Bay the late lead. After eight minutes of stoppage time, the match ended 1-0 to the Rowdies.

It was an impressive defensive effort from Hartford as a whole, the team had 33 clearances led by Jordan Scarlett who contributed 10. Deshane Beckford had an offensive night offensively, taking four shots and putting two on target.

The loss drops the Green and Blue to an overall record of 5-8-1. The team will head across the country to kick off their two-game road trip at Heart Health Park for their matchup with Sacramento Republic FC next Saturday at 11:00 PM.

FAST STATS

Shots (On-Target): Hartford 9 (3) Tampa Bay 26 (7)

Corners: Hartford 2 Tampa Bay 5

Fouls: Hartford 8 Tampa Bay 13

Offsides: Hartford 0 Tampa Bay 1

Possession: Hartford 35.2% Tampa Bay 64.8%

Passing Accuracy: Hartford 65.3% Tampa Bay 83.6%

Saves: Hartford 6 Tampa Bay 3

SCORING SUMMARY

Tampa Bay:

87' - Arteaga

DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY

Hartford:

9' - Beverly Makangila (Yellow Card)

43' - Beverly Makangila (Red Card)

44' - Bench (Yellow Card)

Tampa Bay:

2' - Charlie Dennis (Yellow Card)

2' - Bench (Yellow Card)

66' - Farr (Yellow Card)

HARTFORD ATHLETIC STARTING LINEUP

40 (GK) Renan Ribeiro (84' Greg Monroe), 2 (DF) Younes Boudadi, 5 (DF) Triston Hodge (90' Danny Barrera), 15 (DF) Joe Farrell, 23 (DF) Thomas Vancaeyezeele, 4 (DF) Jordan Scarlett, 6 (MF) Beverly Makangila, 8 (MF) Jay Chapman, 7 (FW) Marcus Epps (88' Mamadou Dieng), 11 (FW) Michee Ngalina, 13 (FW) Deshane Beckford (88' Emmanuel Samadia)

TAMPA BAY ROWDIES STARTING LINEUP

1 (GK) Jordan Farr, 22 Jordan Doherty (DF), 33 Aaron Guillen (DF), 19 Frederick Kleemann (DF) (67' Damien Rivera), 4 Lewis Hilton (MF), 23 Edwin Munjoma (MF), 17 Daniel Crisostomo (MF), 27 Pacifque Niyongabire (MF), 26 Caleb Jennings (93' Zach Herivaux), (FW), 14 Charlie Dennis (FW) (68' Manuel Arteaga), 98 Joshua Perez (FW) (82' Blake Bodily)

