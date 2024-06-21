El Paso Locomotive FC, North Carolina FC Match Rescheduled to September 28

EL PASO, Texas - El Paso Locomotive FC announced a new date for its home match vs North Carolina FC, originally scheduled for Sunday, September 29.

The match will now take place on Saturday, September 28 at 1:00 p.m. MT at El Paso's Southwest University Park and will be broadcast live on ESPN+ and KVIA.com. For fans looking to bring their lovable, furry friends to the match, Pups at the Pitch makes its return to the theme night calendar on when Locomotive play host to North Carolina. In addition to bringing your lovable, furry friends, Locomotive will be giving away free T-shirts to the first 1,500 fans through the gates. Tickets can be purchased online at eplocomotivefc.com/tickets.

Tickets for El Paso Locomotive FC's next home match on Friday, July 12 vs Las Vegas Lights FC are available for purchase now via eplocomotivefc.com/tickets. The Locos will be celebrating Christmas in July, giving away free t-shirts to the first 1,500 fans through the gates at Southwest University Park. The match will be available to watch on ESPN+ and KVIA.com.

El Paso Locomotive FC are back on the road next Wednesday, June 26 for a first-ever meeting with expansion side Rhode Island FC. Kickoff from Beirne Stadium is set for 5:30 p.m. MT on ESPN+. Fans can attend Locomotive's Official Watch Party at The Union Draft House Sunland (730 Sunland Park Dr Ste A) to enjoy the match!

