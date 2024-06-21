Everything You Need to Know Before Orange County SC Races to the Circle City for a Matchup with Indy Eleven

June 21, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Orange County SC News Release







Kickoff: Saturday, June 22 (4:00 PM PDT)

Where: Michael A. Carroll Stadium (Indianapolis, IN)

How to Watch: CBS Sports Golazo! Network

Orange County SC wraps up their three match road trip this Saturday, June 22 at Michael A. Carroll Stadium in Indianapolis, IN when they face the red-hot Indy Eleven at 4:00 PM PDT on the CBS Sports Golazo! Network. Led by Next Wave star Bryce Jamison, fresh off winning Goal of the Week for the first of his two goals in Colorado Springs, OCSC looks for three points before beginning their homestand.

RUNNING CIRCLES AROUND THE COMPETITION

Indy Eleven enters Saturday's match in 3rd place in the USL Championship Eastern Conference. With eight straight league victories, and 10 in all competitions, they have the longest current win streak and tied the longest win streak in the country (Orlando Pride, 8). It's a similar pattern that OCSC found themselves in last year, where a long win streak saw their place in the table skyrocket. Indy Eleven are led by former San Diego Loyal midfielder Jack Blake, leading the team in goals (8) and tackles won (19). New addition Aedan Stanley has played every minute so far this season for Indy Eleven and leads the team in assists (7). Former OCSC midfielder Aodhan Quinn, the club leader in all-time assists, is still recovering from an injury and is expected to miss Saturday's match.

2024 Regular Season Record: 9-2-4 (3rd in USL-C Eastern Conference)

Goals Scored: 27 I Goals Allowed: 21 I Clean Sheets: 3

Players to Watch:

M Jack Blake

D Aeden Stanley

USL CHAMPIONSHIP... BRACE FOR BRYCE

Orange County SC fell 4-2 on the road to Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC at Weidner Field last Saturday. Next Wave forward Bryce Jamison stole the show in the Rockies, becoming the youngest OCSC player ever to record a multi-goal game, one of which was named Goal of the Week. His strong performance in the Olympic City earned him a place in the USL Championship Team of the Week for Week 15, the youngest player in club history to achieve this honor. While Indy Eleven is on an eight match win streak in the league, six of these wins have been by a single goal. Make no mistake, Indy has still gotten the job done on this streak. However, if OCSC can keep their defensive shape and the scoreline close, they could be the ones to beat the streak.

Players to Watch

F Bryce Jamison

M Ashish Chattha

All-time record:

Orange County SC is 1-1-0 all-time against Indy Eleven.

Previous Matchup: 2023 USL Championship

Orange County SC 1 - 0 Indy Eleven (Championship Stadium, Irvine, CA)

Scoring summary: Milan Iloski - PK 30' (OCSC)

ORANGE COUNTY...ASSEMBLE!

Orange County SC hits the road for their next three matches, but will return home to Championship Stadium to host Oakland Roots SC on Marvel Night and our annual Touch-a-Truck pregame event on Saturday, June 29! It's a whole day of fun that you and your family won't want to miss! This event is expected to sellout, so grab your tickets to Touch-a-Truck and our match today!

THE KITS ARE HERE!

The 2024 County Roads and Classic kits from our official outfitter at hummel are now back in stock! Our jet black kit features a road map of Orange County in orange on the front of the kit and our Orange home kit with black accents are now back in stock in all sizes. Grab your County Roads kit and Classic kit at the stadium on Saturday or at ocscshop.com today, and Rep the County!

SECURE YOUR SEAT FOR 2024!

The only way to secure your seat for every Orange County SC home match in 2024 is by becoming a season ticket holder! Becoming a season ticket holder comes with special benefits, like your own entrance at The Champ, a ticket to one away game of your choice and much more! Grab yours today at orangecountysoccer.com/season-tickets.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 21, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.