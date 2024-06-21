Monterey Bay Returns Home Saturday to Host Oakland Roots SC

June 21, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

SEASIDE, California - Monterey Bay F.C. (5-7-4, 19 points) will look to complete a league double over NorCal rivals Oakland Roots SC (7-7-2, 23 points) in an early afternoon home fixture on Saturday. The much-awaited contest kicks off at 3 p.m. PT at Cardinale Stadium in Week 16 of the 2024 USL Championship regular season, presented by Cannery Row. Saturday's match will be broadcast live on ESPN2.

Monterey Bay still finds itself in a bit of a slide coming into the match, though the return of Tristan Trager and the infusion of 19-year-old Xavi Gnaulati into the lineup should provide a jumpstart in the attacking side. More good news for the Union - despite receiving a red card in the Club's previous match in North Carolina, Carlos Guzmán's suspension was lifted by the league after further review and he will once again be available for selection. On the other hand, Roots SC is in the middle of an upwards trajectory after the side went on the road to defeat the other NorCal team in the conference, Sacramento Republic FC, and followed it up with a midweek win over El Paso at home.

The series between Monterey Bay F.C. and Oakland Roots SC turns back to Seaside on Saturday afternoon. With the Crisp-and-Kelp taking the first matchup between the sides earlier this season in Hayward, Monterey Bay is now in position to secure the first league double in the series' young history with a win this weekend. The budding rivalry skipped quickly ahead with its most recent chapter, when an unfortunate post-match fight etched itself into the matchup's lore earlier this season. Now, fans can expect this seasons' highly-anticipated follow-up to provide an electric atmosphere with end-to-end action on a nationally broadcast stage.

Monterey Bay F.C. vs. Oakland Roots SC

Venue: Cardinale Stadium; Seaside, California

Date: Saturday, June 22, 2024; 3:00 p.m. PT

Weather: Sunny and 68 degrees

2024 Records

Monterey Bay F.C. (5-7-4, 19 pts, 7th West); Oakland Roots SC (7-7-2, 23 pts, 3rd West)

