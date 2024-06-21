Monterey Bay Returns Home Saturday to Host Oakland Roots SC
June 21, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Monterey Bay FC News Release
SEASIDE, California - Monterey Bay F.C. (5-7-4, 19 points) will look to complete a league double over NorCal rivals Oakland Roots SC (7-7-2, 23 points) in an early afternoon home fixture on Saturday. The much-awaited contest kicks off at 3 p.m. PT at Cardinale Stadium in Week 16 of the 2024 USL Championship regular season, presented by Cannery Row. Saturday's match will be broadcast live on ESPN2.
Monterey Bay still finds itself in a bit of a slide coming into the match, though the return of Tristan Trager and the infusion of 19-year-old Xavi Gnaulati into the lineup should provide a jumpstart in the attacking side. More good news for the Union - despite receiving a red card in the Club's previous match in North Carolina, Carlos Guzmán's suspension was lifted by the league after further review and he will once again be available for selection. On the other hand, Roots SC is in the middle of an upwards trajectory after the side went on the road to defeat the other NorCal team in the conference, Sacramento Republic FC, and followed it up with a midweek win over El Paso at home.
The series between Monterey Bay F.C. and Oakland Roots SC turns back to Seaside on Saturday afternoon. With the Crisp-and-Kelp taking the first matchup between the sides earlier this season in Hayward, Monterey Bay is now in position to secure the first league double in the series' young history with a win this weekend. The budding rivalry skipped quickly ahead with its most recent chapter, when an unfortunate post-match fight etched itself into the matchup's lore earlier this season. Now, fans can expect this seasons' highly-anticipated follow-up to provide an electric atmosphere with end-to-end action on a nationally broadcast stage.
Monterey Bay F.C. vs. Oakland Roots SC
Venue: Cardinale Stadium; Seaside, California
Date: Saturday, June 22, 2024; 3:00 p.m. PT
Weather: Sunny and 68 degrees
2024 Records
Monterey Bay F.C. (5-7-4, 19 pts, 7th West); Oakland Roots SC (7-7-2, 23 pts, 3rd West)
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...
United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 21, 2024
- Arteaga Penalty Lifts Rowdies to Victory in Hartford - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- Hartford Fall 1-0 to Tampa Bay After Late PK - Hartford Athletic
- Everything You Need to Know Before Orange County SC Races to the Circle City for a Matchup with Indy Eleven - Orange County SC
- Match Preview: Rhode Island FC vs. Louisville City FC: June 22, 2024 - Rhode Island FC
- Game Day: Hounds at North Carolina FC - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- FC Tulsa Host Sacramento Republic FC on Marvel Super Hero™ Night - FC Tulsa
- Finals Rematch Saturday - Phoenix Rising FC
- Monterey Bay Returns Home Saturday to Host Oakland Roots SC - Monterey Bay FC
- NCFC Hosts Pittsburgh Riverhounds - North Carolina FC
- El Paso Locomotive FC, North Carolina FC Match Rescheduled to September 28 - El Paso Locomotive FC
- New Mexico United Announces Signing of New Mexican Jackson Dubois to Full Pro Contract - New Mexico United
- FC Tulsa Set to Host Marvel Night, Don FC Tulsa X Marvel Captain America Jersey - FC Tulsa
- Season Sweep on the Table as Memphis 901 FC Travels to Las Vegas - Memphis 901 FC
- Battery Head to Phoenix for Rematch of 2023 USLC Final on Saturday - Charleston Battery
- What to Watch for with LouCity vs. Rhode Island FC - Louisville City FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Monterey Bay FC Stories
- Monterey Bay Excavates Oakland Roots SC with 2-1 Win on Fan Fest at Cardinale Stadium
- Monterey Bay Returns Home Saturday to Host Oakland Roots SC
- Monterey Bay Falls 2-0 to North Carolina FC at WakeMed Soccer Park
- Monterey Bay Hits the Road for Inaugural Fixture with Eastern Conference Expansion Side North Carolina FC
- Monterey Bay Handed 2-0 Home Defeat by Sacramento Republic FC