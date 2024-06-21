FC Tulsa Set to Host Marvel Night, Don FC Tulsa X Marvel Captain America Jersey

June 21, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

FC Tulsa News Release







TULSA - In a night full of fireworks and free giveaways, FC Tulsa is set to unveil its FC Tulsa x Marvel Captain America warmup jersey as it hosts Marvel Night on Saturday, June 22, against Sacramento Republic FC.

With gates opening at 6 p.m., the first 1,000 fans to arrive at ONEOK Field will receive a limited-edition FC Tulsa + Marvel poster. After the match, fans are encouraged to stay seated as there will be a post-match firework show to close the night.

The club will don its FC Tulsa x Marvel Captain America jersey during on-field warm-ups against Sacramento Republic FC. Jerseys are available for fans to purchase at shop.fctulsa.com and at the match.

Inspired by the 1941 comic icon, the front of the jersey features Captain America's prominent star at the center of the chest, red and white stripes across the abdomen and a robust belt piece with an FC Tulsa patch on the left front shoulder. The back of the jersey also features his iconic red, white and blue shield while the arm sleeves include the Marvel logo and the USL Championship logo.

A limited number of FC Tulsa x Marvel Captain America jerseys are available for fans to purchase ahead of the upcoming Marvel Night at ONEOK Field at shop.fctulsa.com.

