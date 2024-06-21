Arteaga Penalty Lifts Rowdies to Victory in Hartford

June 21, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

HARTFORD, CT - The Tampa Bay Rowdies picked up three points with a 1-0 result in their Friday night matchup against Hartford Athletic at Trinity Health Stadium. Forward Manuel Arteaga recorded the Rowdies game winner from the penalty spot in the 87th minute, improving his season total to ten goals.

Tampa Bay played half of the night up a man thanks to Hartford's Beverly Makangila seeing two yellow cards in the first 45 minutes. Makangila's first caution came only nine minutes into the match, with the second and costly yellow card coming in the 43rd minute for a late sliding challenge on Tampa Bay's Pacifique Niyongabire.

"A great performance," said Rowdies Head Coach Robbie Neilson. "We started the game well and when we were 11v11, we were in control, creating chances. When they went down to ten men, it's always difficult to break teams down. They've got something to hold on to. The longer it goes, sometimes the harder it can get because they get a bit of belief that they're gonna hold on. We just kept doing what we were good at, kept getting it wide, getting it in the box, getting opportunities, then eventually we got the break."

After a glancing header from Cal Jennings was tipped wide of Hartford's goal in the 27th minute, the hosts earned a couple of their chances on goal in quick succession. Hartford's Deshane Beckford probed the goal with a shot from outside the box that was right at Rowdies keeper Jordan Farr in the 28th minute. The second chance in the 30th minute was a little trickier for Farr, who was caught awkwardly trying to clear a bouncing ball at the top of his box. Hartford regained possession, freeing Marcus Epps for a shot on target but Farr recovered in time to make a leaping save.

With a man advantage, the Rowdies had an entire second half to push for a go-ahead goal as Hartford tried to hang on. Joshua Perez tried his luck with a right-footed blast from the top of the box in the 50th minute that keeper Renan Ribeiro got his fingertips to. Ribeiro made another stop in the 56th minute, stymieing a Jennings rifle on goal after Danny Crisostomo slipped him behind the back line. Jennings also had a headed opportunity in the 62 minute that sailed right of the goal by just a few inches.

Arteaga and Rivera came off of the Rowdies bench in the 67th minute and made their impact felt almost immediately. In the 72nd minute, Rivera picked out Arteaga with a cross from the left flank and the experienced Venezuelan attacker forced Ribeiro to make a last-ditch save on the line with his attempt.

As the match neared the 90th minute, Rivera sliced into Hartford's box and was cut down with a late tackle by defender Younes Boudadi, drawing the referee's whistle. Keeper Greg Monroe, who had entered as a substitute for Ribeiro only a few minutes before, dove to his right as Arteaga deposited his penalty to the opposite side.

It was a milestone night for Arteaga, who now leads the Rowdies in scoring this season. The veteran forward was making his 100th career USL Championship regular season appearances, and his penalty conversion was his 40th career USL Championship regular season goal.

"Manu [Arteaga] has come in and done exactly what we expected him to do. He's been a great foil for Cal [Jennings] as well. He has a brilliant character. Even tonight, he came out of the [starting lineup] tonight because he's had a couple of wee niggles. But when he came on, we knew he'd have an impact because he plays for the team."

The Rowdies remain on the road next week for a meeting with Loudoun United FC on Saturday, June 29 at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Scoring Summary

TBR - Arteaga (Penalty), 87'

Caution Summary

TBR - Dennis, Yellow Card, 2'

HFD - Makangila, Yellow Card, 9'

HFD - Makangila, Second Yellow Card (Red Card Ejection), 43'

TBR - HFD, Yellow Card, 66'

Lineups

Rowdies: Farr, Doherty, Kleemann (Rivera, 67'), Guillen, Niyongabire, Crisostomo, Hilton, Perez (Bodily, 82'), Munjoma, Jennings (Herivaux, 90+3'), Dennis (Arteaga, 67')

Rowdies Bench: Breno, Herivaux, Worth, Bodily, Rivera, Ortiz, Arteaga

Hartford: Ribeiro (Monroe, 84'), Boudadi, Hodge (Barrera, 90'), Scarlett, Farrell, Vancaeyezeele, Epps (Samadia, 88'), Makangila, Chapman, Beckford (Mamadou, 88'), Ngalina

Hartford Bench: DiCarlo, Monroe, Akpunonu, Buckmaster, Asiedu, Barrera, Mamadou, Samadia

