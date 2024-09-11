New Mexico United Announces Loan Signing of Marlon Vargas from Colorado Rapids II

September 11, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

New Mexico United News Release







Albuquerque, NM - New Mexico United is thrilled to announce the loan signing of Marlon Vargas from MLS Next Pro side Colorado Rapids II for the remainder of the 2024 USL Championship season. Vargas, a 23-year old forward from Bakersfield, California, has been terrific in MLS Next Pro this season, scoring 10 times for Rapids II in 2024, and assisting on six more goals - placing him first on the team, and in the top six in the league in both categories.

"We are excited to welcome Marlon into the United family, and are very pleased to have completed this deal prior to the roster freeze," said New Mexico United Sporting Director Itamar Keinan. "Marlon brings an exciting attacking mindset to the team, and will be an important player for us in our quest to win a championship."

In addition to his success at the MLS Next Pro level, Vargas has also made two appearances with the Rapids first team. Prior to his time in Denver, he played for Tacoma Defiance in MLSNP and USL Championship. 2022 saw him lead Tacoma in scoring with 13 goals on the season, including a goal in the quarterfinal against Houston Dynamo II, as well as a tally in the penalty shootout in the same match. He was named to MLS Next Pro's Best XI for the 2022 season.

Vargas has been named to the El Salvador Men's National Team roster twice. The transaction was completed prior to the roster freeze on Monday. Vargas is eligible for selection ahead of Saturday's match against Detroit City FC.

