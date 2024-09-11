Know Before You Go: Republic FC vs. Phoenix Rising FC
September 11, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Sacramento Republic FC News Release
AT A GLANCE: #SACvPHX
General Public Gates: 5:30 p.m.
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Location: Heart Health Park, Sacramento, CA
Threads: 2024 Primary Kit
NOCHE LATINA, PRESENTED BY SMUD
Special Giveaway: First 3,500 fans will receive an LED light-up bracelet, courtesy of SMUD.
Cultural Showcase: Honoring one local scholar with a $1,000 scholarship award at halftime, presented by the Sacramento Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. Plus, enjoy a live band and a cultural performance by the Nuevo Amanecer Folkloric group pre-match!
Mini Market: Featuring Kulture, Casa de Español, and more!
THREADS
2024 Primary Kit
MOBILE TICKETING WITH SEATGEEK
As a reminder, we have partnered with SeatGeek, a mobile-first platform that simplifies ticket access and provides Sacramento Republic FC fans with more features to help utilize, sell, and share their tickets. Your tickets for all matches at Heart Health Park can be managed from mobile devices using the SeatGeek or Republic FC mobile app. For instructions on how to access and manage your tickets, click here.
BROADCAST
This weekend's match against Phoenix Rising FC will be available to watch on FOX40.com and stream on ESPN+.
FOOD AND BEVERAGE
This Weekend's Food Trucks:
Hefty Gyros, Yolanda's Tamales, Wills BBQ, It's Nacho Truck, CA Street Tacos, Mr. Pops Popcorn, Corn Dog, and Kona Ice.
NEW! Hat Trick IPA
Available now at all Heart Health Park bars
KIDS CLUB PICKUP AND REGISTRATION
Kids Club Registration & Membership Gift Pickup
Location: Fan Zone
Details: Sign up for the Kids Club or pick up your membership materials. Fun activities and information available at the registration booth. Open until kickoff.
BAG POLICY
Heart Health Park will enforce a Clear Bag Policy to expedite your entry experience and reduce security screening interactions.
The policy allows for one (1) clear plastic, vinyl or PVC bags that do not exceed 12 ¬Â³ X 6 ¬Â³ X 12 ¬Â³ in size.
Handheld bags with or without a handle or strap or wallets that do not exceed 5 ¬Â³ X 8 ¬Â³ or approximately the size of a hand, are allowable and do not need to be clear plastic.
Guests can carry in parental bags, medically necessary items, blankets, jackets as long as they are readily available for screening at entry
Learn more at www.sacrepublicfc.com/Clear-Bag-Policy.
PARKING & TAILGATING
Parking is $15 and can be purchased upon arrival with cash or most major credit cards. Tailgate reservations will be an additional $5 (above standard parking fees) and available for purchase online with your ticket purchase on a match-by-match basis. You can also purchase a tailgate pass at the gate with cash or credit card.
BIKE PARKING
Free bike parking is available outside of the Green Gate, courtesy of Spare the Air.
ALTERNATIVE TRANSPORTATION
Ride share (Uber/Lyft) - Ride share pick-up and drop-off is located at Cal Expo's Main Gate (Heritage Lane and Exposition Blvd.).
Sacramento Regional Transit - Use the SacRT Trip Planner to plan your trip to Heart Health Park! Simply fill in the information requested and Google will determine your best bus trip.
