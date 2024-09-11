Charleston Battery Sign Mexican Youth International Viggo Ortiz to USL Academy Contract

CHARLESTON, S.C. - The Charleston Battery are delighted to confirm Wednesday the signing of Mexican youth international Viggo Ortiz to a USL Academy contract, pending league and federation approval. The 16-year-old attacking midfielder's signing was completed prior to the 2024 USL Championship Roster Freeze on Monday.

Ortiz has been a rising star within Mexico's youth national teams, most recently being called up to El Tri's U-17 camps this summer. He previously competed for the U-15 team (eight caps, one goal) and the U-16 team (three caps). Ortiz helped lead Mexico to the Concacaf U-15 Championship Final in 2023, featuring in every match.

He now makes the move to the USL Championship for regular involvement in senior football.

"I was attracted to the winning culture in Charleston, the players and coaching staff have set the standard and created a wonderful environment for player development," said Ortiz. "The club's development of players, like Fidel Barajas and Nick Markanich, influenced my decision to sign here because it showcases a true pathway toward reaching my dreams. Those players set a great standard that I hope to follow. The club doesn't just talk about pathways, they make them happen."

A Dallas native, Ortiz previously competed with the Austin FC Academy at the U-15 and U-17 levels from 2022 to 2024 and was one of their top prospects. He led the Austin U-15 team to win the 2023 Generation adidas Cup and was named MVP and Best XI of the tournament.

"Viggo is a very talented attacking midfielder with a unique and fluid skill set and an ability to find plays that are unpredictable," said Head Coach Ben Pirmann. "While he was in the environment training with the team earlier, he showed a willingness to improve and focus on new expectations to fit into our team.

"His growth mindset for such a young player showed us that, although he already has talent and abilities, he will improve daily to push himself to a new level. Viggo is also eager to help the team in any capacity and can help this club produce on the field this season and, hopefully, in many seasons to come."

Ortiz joins a growing list of active youth internationals to play for the Battery, alongside new teammate and USYNT forward Zeke Soto. Like Soto, Ortiz could follow a similar pathway as Barajas, who developed his game in Charleston before transferring to MLS side Real Salt Lake and later Liga MX giants Chivas de Guadalajara, and is now with Mexico's U-20 team.

As a dual citizen, Ortiz is eligible to represent both Mexico and the United States in international competition. He is bilingual in English and Spanish.

"I'm looking forward to raising my level of play in this new chapter of my career," said Ortiz. "Although I know how special it is for me to be here at 16 years old, I also know what I'm capable of. I hope to be contributing to the team soon and I am excited about playing in front of this awesome fanbase."

"As we have shown over the past 18 months, we are a club that wants to win matches the right way, which includes providing young and hungry players opportunities to be the best version of themselves while giving their all for this team," said Coach Pirmann. "Players understand that when they work their socks off, have a positive attitude, and respect each other and our processes, everyone succeeds on and off the pitch."

Ortiz will wear the number 11 and his first home match will be on September 21 against the Tampa Bay Rowdies. Tickets are on sale now via SeatGeek.com, the club's exclusive digital ticketing provider.

