Hartford Athletic Sign Midfielder Tyler Freeman on Loan from Carolina Core FC

September 11, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Hartford Athletic announced today that they have signed midfielder Tyler Freeman on loan from Carolina Core FC for the remainder of the season. The transaction was completed prior to the USL Championship Roster Freeze on Monday, September 9th.

Freeman comes to Hartford after spending the last year in both MLS Next Pro and the USL Championship, having split time between Huntsville City FC and Birmingham Legion on loan from Nashville SC a season ago. In his last full season in the Championship in 2022, Freeman scored eight goals for Loudoun United.

"We're happy to bring Tyler on to add depth to our attack," said Head Coach and General Manager Brendan Burke. "His experience in the Championship at a young age is valuable, and he brings the type of versatility to play both in the midfield and forward position that we're looking for right now."

At just 21 years old, Freeman has had a well-traveled career. The Kansas native became the second youngest player in Sporting Kansas City history to sign an MLS contract at the age of 15 in 2018. He played a loan spell in the German Bundesliga 2 with Karlsruher SC, before landing back in the states with Loudoun in 2022. Internationally, Freeman has represented the United States with the U-14, U-16, and U-17 national teams. He played a part in helping the U.S. to a second-place finish in the 2019 Concacaf U-17 Championship.

Freeman will be available for selection for Hartford's match at Memphis 901 FC on Wednesday, September 11th. The match can be streamed on MyTV9, WTNH.com and ESPN+.

