San Antonio FC Signs Midfielder Daniel Rios

September 11, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

San Antonio FC News Release







SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio FC has signed midfielder Daniel Ríos, pending league and federation approval. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed. The transaction was completed prior to the 2024 USL Championship Roster Freeze on Monday, Sept. 9.

We're pleased to announce the addition of Daniel, who brings valuable USL experience and growth potential, while adding depth to our midfield, said SAFC Head Coach Alen Marcina.

A Houston native, Ríos grew up playing with the Houston Dynamo academy before signing a Homegrown Player contract in 2021. He made six MLS Next Pro appearances with Dynamo 2 in 2022 prior to joining Las Vegas Lights FC on loan ahead of the 2023 USL Championship season. While with the Lights, he led the team with five goals and provided four assists in 24 matches across all competitions.

Ríos has made two caps for the El Salvador senior national team since debuting in June 2021 and also represented La Selecta at the U20 level.

San Antonio FC travels to face Oakland Roots SC Saturday, Sept. 14. Kickoff is set for 9:00 p.m. CT, and the match will be broadcast on ESPN+. This season is presented by Toyota.

