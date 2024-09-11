Ribeiro Saves Hartford to a Point in Memphis, 0-0 Final

September 11, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Hartford Athletic News Release







Behind a seven-save performance from Renan Ribeiro, Hartford Athletic earned a point in an enthralling draw to Memphis 901 FC tonight on the road.

Although it ended scoreless, the first half of tonight's match was riddled with prime scoring chances for both teams. Hartford Athletic defended a comfortable and commanding start to the match for Memphis, with the home side establishing an early presence in Athletic's third. They took three shots in the first 15 minutes, owned 64% of the possession, and held Hartford without a clean spell of possession in the attacking third. Patiently waiting for an opening, a golden opportunity for Hartford quickly sprouted in the 18th minute. Danny Barrera laced a long ball into Memphis' third for Kyle Edwards, who was strong on the ball to shield off Akeem O'Connor-Ward as he dribbled toward the box. One-on-one with Tyler Deric at the top of the 18, Edwards' shot was stonewalled by the 901 FC keeper.

Memphis saw Hartford's first threat of the match and raised them with back to back shots off the post in the 29th and 30th minute. Luiz Fernando laid a ball forward to Emerson Hyndman in Hartford's box, and Hyndman drove it low and off the inside of the left post. Just over a minute later, Oscar Jiménez rang a heat seeking strike off the right side of the crossbar from well outside the box.

After staving off the threats from Memphis, Hartford had the half's last stretch of attacking danger. Barrera played another quality ball into the attacking third that freed up Mamadou Dieng this time. Deric sprung off his line and batted the ball off of Dieng's foot as he tried to go from right to left, but was unable to corral the ball and the rebound spilled to Edwards. With Deric out of goal and Abdoulaye Cissoko scrambling to defend the net, O'connor-Ward desperately hounded Edwards and was able to poke the ball off his feet before he could get a shot off. The chaotic sequence ended the action-packed half, leaving the score 0-0.

Renan Ribeiro was the story of the second half for the Green and Blue, as he was challenged from the opening minutes and remained up to the task throughout the half. He dove to deny a curling shot from Hyndman that was labeled for the top right corner of the net in the 49th minute. Oscar Jímenez tried to beat Ribeiro to the bottom right corner a minute later, but Hartford's keeper calmly deadened the well-struck shot with two hands at the near post.

Athletic were held without a shot for the next 30 minutes, and Ribeiro continued to make heroic stops. He displayed incredible reaction time when he vaulted to the right side of the net to deny a strong header from Leston Paul off a corner delivery in the 81st minute, putting a star by his sixth save of the night.

As the match entered stoppage time, Anderson Asiedu was given a second yellow card and subsequent red for a hand ball on a Memphis free kick. Now down a man, Hartford put forth an inspiring defensive effort to hold onto a point in the match's dying minutes. Ribeiro dove for one more denial on a deny another a free kick from Panos Armenakas, Marlon Hairston broke up a dangerous low cross in the box, Kyle Edwards blocked a shot, then made a sliding effort to boot the final clearance of the match out of the box and seal the result for Hartford.

The seven saves from Ribeiro give him 78 on the season, his second-best single game mark of the season (nine at Indy Eleven on May 18th). The total also puts him past Yannik Oettl for the second most saves in a single season in club history, and moves him to third on the USL Championship leaderboard this year.

In front of Riberio was a determined defensive effort tonight, highlighted by 34 total clearances. Kyle Edwards led the way with six. Danny Barrera created two chances for Hartford, and Mamadou Dieng took three shots to lead the attacking effort.

New signing Griffin Tomas made his professional debut for Hartford tonight, and fellow new signing Tyler Freeman played his first match in Green and Blue off the bench.

The draw moves Hartford to 8-12-6, with 31 points. The Green and Blue will head to Miami to round out a two-match week on Saturday, kicking off at 7:00 PM.

FAST STATS

Shots (On-Target): Hartford 8 (3) Memphis 29 (7)

Corners: Hartford 4 Memphis 16

Fouls: Hartford 17 Memphis 12

Offsides: Hartford 2 Memphis 1

Possession: Hartford 40.7% Memphis 59.3%

Passing Accuracy: Hartford 74.9% Memphis 83.1%

Saves: Hartford 7 Memphis 3

SCORING SUMMARY

Memphis: None

Hartford: None

DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY

Memphis:

64 ¬Â² - Cissoko (Yellow)

Hartford:

72 ¬Â² - Asiedu (Yellow)

90 ¬Â² - Asiedu (Yellow, Red)

HARTFORD ATHLETIC STARTING LINEUP

40 (GK) Renan Ribeiro, 21 (FW) Griffin Tomas (Freeman, 76 ¬Â²); 4 (DF) Jordan Scarlett, 15 (DF) Joseph Farrell, 24 (DF) Michael DeShields, 94 (MF) Marlon Hairston, 6 (MF) Beverly Makangila (Asiedu, 68 ¬Â²); 10 (MF) Danny Barrera (Toure, 68 ¬Â²); 7 (FW) Marcus Epps, 17 (FW) Kyle Edwards, 33 (FW) Mamadou Dieng

MEMPHIS 901 FC STARTING LINEUP

1 (GK) Tyler Deric, 14 (DF) Akeem Ward, 8 (DF) Lucas Turci, 91 (DF) Abdoulaye Cissoko, 19 (DF) Oscar Jiménez (Quezada 63 ¬Â²); 23 (MF) Leston Paul, 4 (MF) Emerson Hyndman, 7 (FW) Noe Meza (Pickering, 90+3 ¬Â²); 10 (MF) Bruno Lapa (Tulu, 45 ¬Â²); 9 (MF) Luiz Fernando (Bakero, 45 ¬Â²); 77 (FW) Dylan Borczak (Armenakas, 75 ¬Â²)

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from September 11, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.