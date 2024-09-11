Memphis 901 FC Draws Hartford Athletic in Midweek Matchup

September 11, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Memphis 901 FC News Release







Memphis, TENN. - Memphis 901 FC played to a scoreless draw against Hartford Athletic on Wednesday night at AutoZone Park.

The high-powered offense was on the attack for the duration of the match, only allowing three big chances for Hartford while the whole lineup found chances. Emerson Hyndman led the team with seven shots while Jimenez, Leston Paul and Noe Meza also threatened for a goal.

901 FC recorded a season-high 28 shots total and forced seven goalkeeper saves but couldn't find a match winner as they moved to 11-10-7. Memphis sits at No. 5 in the USL Championship Western Conference with six matches to play in the regular season.

Memphis 901 FC is back at AutoZone Park this Saturday, September 14 at 7 p.m. CT for Cancer Kickers Night as a part of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. The first 1,000 fans through the gate will receive free Cancer Kickers shoelaces.

