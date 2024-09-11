Las Vegas Lights FC Acquires Goalkeeper George Marks on Loan

September 11, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Las Vegas Lights FC News Release







Las Vegas, NV - Las Vegas Lights FC today announced it has acquired goalkeeper George Marks on loan from Major League Soccer side Charlotte FC. Marks is eligible for selection tonight ahead of the Lights FC road contest at FC Tulsa this evening (5:30 p.m. PT / national: ESPN+, local: SSSEN). The transaction is pending league and federation approval and was completed prior to the USL Championship Roster Freeze on Monday, Sept. 9.

The loan provides Lights FC with additional depth and options within the goalkeeper corps for head coach Dennis Sanchez as entering Wednesday's match, the Club's injury report noted goalkeeper Nicholas Ammeter is out with a right ankle injury and Austin Wormell is questionable with a finger injury.

Marks, 24, has gained experience in MLS action during his time in Charlotte, recording seven appearances in 2023 while also spending some time with Crown Legacy FC in MLS NEXT Pro. In 2024, the Clemson University graduate has secured additional MLS NEXT Pro minutes, where he has recorded four appearances and one clean sheet.

After the midweek clash in Oklahoma, Lights FC return home to defend an eight-game home undefeated streak (3-0-5) dating back to May 18, one unbeaten match behind all-time club home unbeaten streak set in 2019 (nine games from Oct. 10, 2018 - June 15, 2019). Beginning at just $20 for all fans, single-match tickets to all remaining home matches are available at lasvegaslightsfc.com.

