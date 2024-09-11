Match Preview: Rhode Island FC vs. Orange County SC: September 14, 2024

September 11, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

After falling to just its second loss in its last 14 matches in a 2-0 loss to Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC last time out, Rhode Island FC will head out west to California for an out-of-conference clash with Orange County SC on Saturday. With both clubs looking to bounce back from losing results in a tight battle for postseason positioning, Saturday's late-night kickoff on the east coast will provide yet another crucial opportunity for the Ocean State club to make progress towards securing a postseason berth. Ahead of Saturday's cross-country matchup, here is everything you need to know.

AT A GLANCE

Date | Saturday, September 14

Kickoff | 10:00 PM ET

Location | Championship Soccer Stadium at the Orange County Great Park, Irvine, CA

Broadcast | ESPN+

ORANGE COUNTY SC

Roster

GOALKEEPERS (2): 1-Colin Shutler, 20-Duran Ferree

DEFENDERS (11): 2-Owen Lambe, 3-Charlie Asensio, 5-Dillon Powers, 6-Andrew Fox, 12-Jordan Chavez, 13-Pedro Guimaraes, 14-Ryan Flood, 22-Joseph Buckley, 23-Ryan Doghman, 30-Markus Nakkim, 33-Ashton Miles

MIDFIELDERS (8): 8-Seth Casiple, 10-Brian Iloski, 16-Chris Hegardt, 17-Christian Sorto, 19-Kevin Partida, 25-Ryan Ayoub, 26-Kyle Scott, 35-Ben Norris

FORWARDS (6): 7-Cameron Dunbar, 9-Ethan Zubak, 11-Bryce Jamison, 15-Ashish Chattia, 21-Thomas Amang, 24-Benjamin Barjolo

Searching for Form

Although Orange County SC finds itself just two points removed from the eighth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference standings, the California club is winless in its last six matches, picking up just one point since July 20. Orange County has fallen victim to five shutouts in that time, with its only point coming in a scoreless draw with FC Tulsa. In total, the club has been outscored 14-2 during the recent winless stretch, most notably giving up six goals in a blowout loss to Charleston Battery before a 3-2 loss to Las Vegas Lights FC last time out. The loss, which saw the County Boys let go of a 2-0 first-half lead for the first time since 2019, was decided by an 87th-minute own goal in heartbreaking fashion. Taking a result from Las Vegas would have been a crucial boost to regain momentum in front of the home fans heading into the season's final stretch. So far this year, Orange County has the third-most losses at 14 behind only Miami FC (22) and El Paso Locomotive FC (15), and have been shutout 12 times in 26 matches.

Zubak is Back

Despite the loss against Las Vegas, a first-half brace from Ethan Zubak was a sight for sore eyes for OC fans after seeing their club fail to find the scoresheet for five straight matches. The goals, which came just eight minutes apart in the first half and gave Zubak his team-leading fifth and sixth strikes of the season, marked his first time finding the back of the net in seven matches. The brace was his first in the USL Championship since 2019 and just the second multi-goal performance from an Orange County player in 2024. The experienced veteran gets credit for four of Orange County's last six goals.

A Change at the Helm

Orange County's loss against Las Vegas was the first taste of life in charge for newly-named interim head coach Danny Stone, who is the third man to take control of the OC sideline this season. After opening day manager Morten Karlsen departed for Danish SuperLiga club Lyngby Boldklub on June 25, Paul Hardyman, OC's then Assistant Coach and IDP Manager, was named interim. However, after a 3W-7L-1D record in a short time in charge, the club decided it was time to move on once again. After serving as the club's first assistant coach, Stone became the second man to be named interim head coach on Aug. 30 after previously holding head coaching roles with Phoenix Rising FC and OKC Energy.

RHODE ISLAND FC

Roster

GOALKEEPERS (3): 1-Koke Vegas, 22-Jackson Lee, 30-Nate Silveira

DEFENDERS (7): 2-Nathan Messer, 3-Stephen Turnbull, 4-Collin Smith, 5-Grant Stoneman, 6-Morris Duggan, 15-Frank Nodarse, 16-Gabriel Alves, 24-Karifa Yao

MIDFIELDERS (12): 8-Jack Panayotou, 12-Clay Holstad, 17-Jojea Kwizera, 18-Joe Brito, 19-Kevin Vang, 20-Zachary Herivaux, 21-Kofi Twumasi, 23-Marc Ybarra, 25-Kevin Orduy, 28-Conor McGlynn, 77-Amos Shapiro-Thompson, 80-Isaac Angking

FORWARDS (4): 9-JJ Williams, 10-Chico, 11-Noah Fuson, 14-Mark Doyle

Bump in the Rhode

Rhode Island FC was held to one of its slowest attacking performances of the year in Saturday's 2-0 loss at Pittsburgh. The Ocean State club was unable to record a shot until the final five minutes of regulation, managing a season-low two efforts in total. The multi-goal shutout loss was RIFC's first since falling 2-0 to Detroit City FC on June 8, and marked just its second loss in the last 14 matches, halting a run that saw the club earn the most points of any team in the USL Championship during the stretch. Despite the loss, RIFC was strong in the midfield, keeping nearly 63% possession while completing a season-high 594 passes at a 79% accuracy. Against Orange County, Khano Smith's side will need to find a way to return to a familiar winning form and find a way to turn midfield possession into forward momentum in order to get back on track on the road.

Getting it done out West

In four Western Conference road trips this season, RIFC is 1W-1L-2D, including its first win in club history against Las Vegas Lights FC. With a 2W-2L-5D record overall against Western Conference teams, RIFC's last loss against a team from the opposite coast came all the way back on May 17 in a 3-1 loss at Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC. Now unbeaten in three matches against Western Conference opposition, the Ocean State club will look to continue that momentum as it enters a stretch of three-straight non-conference contests.

A Look at the Table

Sitting in sixth place in a tight Eastern Conference playoff race, RIFC is still just two points removed from a top four playoff hosting position. Six points separate fourth through 10th in the conference, and dropping points this weekend will certainly prove to be painful for any club hoping to secure a berth in the postseason. Currently tied on points with Indy Eleven and two points behind fourth place Detroit City FC, Saturday is yet another chance for Rhode Island FC to crack the top four and mark its highest position on the table so far this year, depending on other results around the league.

