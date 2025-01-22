Nets Outlast Bulls at Home

January 22, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

LONG ISLAND - The Long Island Nets (5-4), the NBA G League affiliate of the Brooklyn Nets, defeated the Windy City Bulls (5-7), 110-92, on Wednesday evening at Nassau Coliseum.

Long Island guard Killian Hayes tallied 20 points, three rebounds, eight assists and four steals in 33 minutes. Nets center Drew Timme recorded his fifth double-double of the regular season with 18 points and 10 rebounds in addition to one assist and three steals in 33 minutes. Long Island forward Tre Scott posted his fourth double-double of the regular season with 16 points and 10 rebounds to go along with one assist, one steal and three blocks in 39 minutes.

Long Island got off to a strong start, shooting 50.0 percent from the field. The Nets closed the first quarter ahead by six, 24-18. The Bulls tried to battle back in the second quarter, but the Nets outscored Windy City 30-25 in the period on 55.6 shooting from the field and 66.7 percent shooting from behind the arc. Long Island closed the first half ahead by 11, 54-43.

Windy City fought hard in the third quarter, outscoring Long Island 27-25 in the period. Despite the Bulls' efforts, the Nets maintained their lead and closed the quarter ahead by nine, 79-70. Long Island kept its foot on the gas and continued to outscore Windy City 31-22 in the quarter. The Nets went on to defeat the Bulls by 18, 110-92.

Chicago two-way forward Emanuel Miller tallied 24 points, three rebounds, one steal and one block in 38 minutes. Windy City center David Muoka recorded 16 points, eight rebounds, one assist and one block in 25 minutes.

Long Island will host Raptors 905 at Place Bell in Laval, Quebec, on Friday, Jan. 24, at 7 p.m., while Windy City will continue its road trip and face Wisconsin on Sunday, Jan. 26, at 6 p.m. CT.

