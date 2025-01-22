Mad Ants Drop Back-And-Forth Tuesday Night Contest in Arizona

TEMPE, Az. - The Indiana Mad Ants hit the road for a Tuesday night meeting with the Valley Suns. The two clubs battled throughout the contest with multiple ties and lead changes. Despite trailing by 10 points heading into the fourth quarter, the Mad Ants captured the lead during the fourth quarter. However, Valley pulled away on their way to a 117-114 victory. Jahlil Okafor led the team with 25 points while Cameron McGriff posted a double-double off the bench.

Kyle Mangas scored the first points of the night for the Mad Ants. The Indiana native banked in a mid-range jump shot. Two possessions later, Obadiah Noel drained a three-pointer for his first points of the night.

Indiana led 16-12 with 6:30 remaining in the first quarter. The two clubs went back-and-forth for most of the quarter with Valley pulling away late. The Mad Ants trailed 34-27 after the first quarter. Kyle Mangas led Indiana with eight points in the quarter.

Josiah-Jordan James scored the first points for the Mad Ants in the second quarter. The former Tennessee Volunteer made a turnaround jumper for his first two points of the game. Halfway through the quarter, Indiana cut the deficit to one point after a one-for-two free throw from Dakota Mathias.

Down the stretch, the two clubs continued to battle with the Mad Ants capturing the lead at the 2:41 mark. Noel was fouled and converted the one-for-two free throw to give Indiana a 51-50 lead. At the end of the first half, the game was tied at 58. Mathias led the team with 14 points.

James scored the first points of the second half for Indiana. He regained the lead for the Mad Ants with a fadeaway jumper. A three-pointer from Noel and a hook shot from Jahlil Okafor extended the lead to five points for Indiana early into the third quarter.

The two clubs changed leads throughout the third quarter before the Suns pulled away in the final few minutes. The Mad Ants trailed 90-80 after the third quarter. Mangas led the Mad Ants with 15 points at that point.

In the fourth quarter, Mathias scored the first points for Indiana with a three-pointer. De'Vion Harmon made a layup on the next possession to continue cutting into the deficit.

With seven minutes to go in regulation, Indiana cut the deficit to three points with a hook shot from Okafor. A minute and a half later, the Mad Ants trailed by one point following a one-for-two free throw from Mathias. Valley led 104-103.

Indiana fought back to tie the game with 2:23 to go in the fourth quarter. Harmon drew a foul and converted the one-for-two free throw. Down the stretch, Valley regained the lead and Indiana's comeback attempt fell short. The Suns claimed a 117-114 victory.

Notes

Final Score: 117-114

With the loss, the Mad Ants fall to 7-5 in the regular season (14-14 overall)

Game was tied 58-58 at halftime

McGriff: 18 points and 12 rebounds off the bench

Obadiah Noel: 12 pts, 3 reb, 3 ast

Kyle Mangas: 21 pts, 4 reb, ast

Dakota Mathias: 20 pts, 6 reb, 6 ast

Josiah-Jordan James: 4 pts, 5 reb, 2 ast

Jahlil Okafor: 25 pts, 8 reb, 4 ast

Mad Ants leading scorer: Jahlil Okafor (25)

Mad Ants leading rebounder: Cameron McGriff (12)

Mad Ants leader in assists: Dakota Mathias (6)

The Indiana Mad Ants will continue their brief road trip and face-off with the Birmingham Squadron on Saturday, January 25th. Tip-off is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. The next home game for Indiana will be Tuesday, January 28th against the Motor City Cruise. Tip-off for that game is scheduled for 6:00 p.m.

