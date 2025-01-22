Skyhawks Drop First Game of Back-To-Back with 113-106 Loss to the Grand Rapids Gold

January 22, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

College Park Skyhawks News Release







COLLEGE PARK, Ga. - The College Park Skyhawks (6-4) dropped the first game of a back-to-back against the Grand Rapids Gold (6-6), 113-106, on Wednesday evening.

Atlanta Hawks forward Mouhamed Gueye collected his second straight double-double and the third in his last four games on 11 points (4-9 FGM, 3-4 3FGM) and 12 rebounds, adding three assists, three blocks and one steal in 30 minutes. Over his last four contests, Gueye is averaging 14.5 points, 12.3 rebounds and 1.0 blocks.

Atlanta Hawks two-way guard/forward Daeqwon Plowden paced College Park with 22 points (8-11 FGM, 4-7 3FGM), while two-way guard Keaton Wallace and Kevon Harris joined Plowden in the 20-point category with 21 points each.

The Skyhawks soared off to an 18-point, 32-14, lead in the first quarter, marking a season low for opponent points scored in any quarter.

Grand Rapids responded with a 23-5 run, including 17 second quarter points from NBA G League Player of the Week, Trey Alexander, tying the game with 2:28 in the half. College Park answered back thanks to seven straight points from Wallace, ending the half, 55-50, in favor of the Skyhawks.

College Park and Grand Rapids continued to duel in the third quarter, with neither team gaining more than a five-point advantage. The Skyhawks held a slight 81-78 lead thanks to a Jordan Bowden buzzer beater to end the frame.

The final quarter saw much of the same back-and-forth action, with both teams tied, 102-102, with just under three minutes to play in the game. A Will Richardson free throw, followed by a three-pointer from Gabe McGlothan and a mid-range jumper from Alexander put the Gold up by seven with just over a minute-and-a-half to play, leading to a final score of 113-106.

Alexander netted his third game in a row with 35-or-more points for Grand Rapids, leading all scorers with 36 points, six rebounds, five steals and two assists in 39 minutes.

The Skyhawks will play the Gold again for the second of a back-to-back tomorrow at 7 p.m., before hitting the road for a three-game trip that spans across Birmingham, Osceola, and Mexico City.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from January 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.