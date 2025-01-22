Windy City Drops Road Matchup to Long Island

Hoffman Estates, Ill. - The Windy City Bulls, presented by BMO, the NBA G League affiliate of the Chicago Bulls, dropped a 92-110 road matchup to Long Island on Wednesday night. Chicago Bulls two-way forward Emanuel Miller recorded a game-high 24 points, knocking down nine shots.

Windy City center David Muoka added 16 points and eight rebounds in the contest. Guard Jordan Jackson ended with 13 points, while guard Marcus Domask tallied 12 points, nine assists, and seven rebounds. Domask also made an impact on the defensive end, garnering four steals and two blocks.

Long Island opened the contest with a six-point advantage after the first quarter as guard Killian Hayes led all scorers with eight points. The Nets extended their lead to 11 by halftime, shooting over 55% in the second frame. Long Island pulled away in the second half thanks to eight steals, three by Hayes, and 13 Bulls turnovers for 23 Nets points.

Hayes topped Long Island with 20 points and eight assists. Nets forward Trevon Scott (16 points, 10 rebounds) and center Drew Timme (18 points, 10 rebounds) each posted double-doubles. Scott led all players with three blocks in the matchup.

Windy City now sits at 5-7 with the loss. Long Island grabs its third straight win, improving to 5-4.

Windy City stays on the road and travels to play Wisconsin on Sunday. Tipoff is slated for 5pm and the game will be broadcast on NBA TV.

