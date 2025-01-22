Osceola Magic Drop Home Match against Capital City Go-Go

January 22, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Osceola Magic News Release







KISSIMMEE, Fla. - The Osceola Magic (3-6) fell to the Capital City Go-Go (7-3) 106-95 on Wednesday night after returning from a seven-game road trip. Capital City guard Erik Stevenson led the team in scoring off the bench with 22 points on 8-of-17 shooting from the field. Jaylen Nowell added 19 points, seven rebounds and six assists.

Mac McClung once again led the Magic in scoring with 21 points on an effective 8-of-14 shooting night. Jarrett Culver tallied 20 points off the bench.

In his first home appearance with the Magic, Colin Castleton had a 14-point, nine-rebound performance.

Head Coach Dylan Murphy

"I think defensively we played well enough tonight. They're [Capital City Go-Go] one of the best offenses in the league and to hold them to 106, we're pleased with that defensively. Obviously, offensively was a struggle. For us, just putting two halves of basketball together at the same time, we've shown spurts. We believe in our guys and our guys believe in each other. We'll watch film and get better."

Up Next:

Osceola will hit the road for a quick one-game road trip to take on the Maine Celtics on Sun. Jan. 26. Tipoff will be at 1 p.m. ET and can be seen on NBA TV and NBC Sports Boston.

The Magic's next home game will be on Tues. Jan. 28 against the College Park Skyhawks. Tipoff will be at 7 p.m. ET and can be seen on FanDuel Sports Network Florida and ESPN+.

On Thurs. Jan. 30, the Osceola Magic will host Ranchers Night at Osceola Heritage Park against the Westchester Knicks. Tipoff will be at 7 p.m. ET and can be seen on FanDuel Sports Network Florida, ESPN+ and MSG. The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive a special Osceola Ranchers themed replica jersey. Tickets are available at OsceolaMagic.com/home-schedule or by calling 407-447-2140.

Community Corner:

As part of the Magic Volunteer Program (MVP), the Osceola Magic partnered with the Orlando Magic to honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with several volunteer events across Central Florida.

Sponsor Spotlight:

The Osceola Magic want to thank ABC Paving and Sealcoating for being tonight's presenting partner for Youth Sports Night against the Capital City Go-Go.

