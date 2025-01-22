Wisconsin Herd to Partner with Bandero County Wood Grill & Saloon to Host Country Night on January 29

January 22, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Wisconsin Herd News Release







OSHKOSH, Wis. - The Wisconsin Herd, NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, will host Country Night presented by Bandero County Wood Grill & Saloon on Jan. 29, 2025 with tip-off set for 6:00 p.m. CST. The Herd will wear specialty Country Night theme jerseys which will be auctioned to raise money for the Germantown Community Scholarship Fund.

The Wisconsin Herd Country Night theme jerseys showcase a wordmark detailed with stars and cut-out ornaments. The overall jersey top and shorts exhibit a bandana pattern inspired by the yokes found on classic western rodeo wear with a hidden deer hoof print to symbolize the Herd. Featured along the trim of the jersey top and shorts is a lasso rope which is commonly used by cowboys. The waistband of the shorts resembles a belt with a Herd Up belt buckle in the middle.

These game-worn jerseys will be auctioned at https://herdcountry.givesmart.com with the proceeds benefiting Germantown Community Scholarship Fund whose primary purpose is to award scholarships to qualifying Germantown School District students pursuing higher education.

