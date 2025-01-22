905 Earn First Victory over the Knicks

January 22, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Raptors 905 (7-3), the NBA G League affiliate of the Toronto Raptors earned their first victory of the season over the Westchester Knicks (8-5) 117-114 Wednesday morning. AJ Lawson led the 905 with led the 905 with 23 points, four rebounds, two steals, and a block while Chuma Okeke out up a game-high 30 points, 11 rebounds, and eight assists in the Knicks loss.

The 905 took control of the ball game in the first quarter, outscoring the Knicks 30-20 in the opening 12 minutes. The Knicks quickly responded, opening the second on a 9-0 run. The two teams continued to trade baskets for the remainder of the first, with the 905 holding onto a one-point lead going into the break.

The 905 returned to the floor in a dominant fashion, outscoring Westchester 37-26 in the third quarter, and taking a 12-point advantage in the fourth quarter. The visitors mounted their comeback bid in the fourth quarter, putting up 27 points while holding the 905 to just 18, but they were unable to overcome the deficit.

Kennedy Chandler added 20 points and five assists in the 905's victory. Moses Brown scored 18 points while matching a career-high 23 rebounds in the loss.

The 905 travel to Laval, QC to take on the Long Island Nets while the Knicks return home to host the Maine Celtics. Both games scheduled for Friday at 7:00 pm.

