Naturals Walk-Off to Stun Travs

Springdale, AR - For the first time in 2019, the Arkansas Travelers witnessed the opposition celebrating a walk-off win as Meibrys Viloria's ninth inning single drove in two runs and Northwest Arkansas rallied for a 5-4 win. The final swing of the night was the only time in the game that the Travs trailed. Zac Grotz was charged with the blown save and the loss after not recording an out in the ninth inning. Ricardo Sanchez pitched 6.1 innings and allowed just two runs while striking out five with no walks. Reggie McClain retired all five batters he faced out of the bullpen. Naturals' starter Gerson Garabito went seven innings with Gabe Speier then picking up the win out of the bullpen. Arkansas hit three homeruns in the game but was 0-5 with runners in scoring position including leaving the bases loaded in the fifth.

Moments That Mattered

Jake Fraley got the Travs out quickly with a two-run homer in the first.

Joseph Odom broke a tie with his first homer of the year, a solo shot, leading off the seventh.

After Nick Zammarelli homered to pad the lead in the top of the ninth, Emmanuel Rivera answered with a homer for NW Arkansas in the bottom half of the inning. Taylor Featherston and Travis Jones followed with hits setting the stage for Viloria's heroics.

Notable Travs Performances

LF Jake Fraley: 1-3, BB, run, HR, 2 RBI

C Joseph Odom: 2-4, run, HR, RBI

DH Nick Zammarelli: 2-4, run, HR, RBI

LHP Ricardo Sanchez: 6.1 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 5 K

News and Notes

Arkansas maintains a 5.5 game lead in the division over Tulsa with 19 games to play after the Drillers lost at Springfield.

It was only the eighth time this season that the Travs have hit multiple homeruns.

Seven of the 10 meetings with the Naturals have been decided by one run.

The Travs had not previously lost a game when trailing after seven or eight innings.

Up Next

Game two of the series is set for Wednesday night at 7:05. Right-hander Andrew Moore (0-0, 0.00) makes the start against righty Ofreidy Gomez (2-3, 4.02). The game will be broadcast on the Sports Animal 920, the First Pitch App, TuneIn radio and milb.tv.

