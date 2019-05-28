Pair of Second-Inning Jacks Guides Riders to 3-1 Win

FRISCO, Texas - A pair of solo home runs from Andretty Cordero and Eliezer Alvarez in the second inning helped provide an early boost for the Riders in a 3-1 win over Amarillo Tuesday night.

SYNOPSIS

* Cordero and Alvarez each went deep within the span of three batters in the second. The other Riders run came on an RBI single from Tony Sanchez in the sixth.

* With a 2-1 lead to protect and the bases loaded in the fifth, Peter Fairbanks came out of the bullpen and struck out the only batter he faced to preserve the advantage.

* Fairbanks and three others relievers sealed the victory with 4 1/3 hitless innings following 4 2/3 impressive frames from starter Joe Palumbo.

NOTABLE RIDERS PERFORMERS

* Joe Palumbo: 4 2/3 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 4 K

* James Jones: 2 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 2 BB, 1 K

* Andretty Cordero: 2-for-4, HR, RBI, 2 R

NEWS AND NOTES

* With Frisco's win and Corpus Christi's loss, the Riders restored a 2.5-game lead in the South Division with 19 games remaining in the first half.

WHAT'S NEXT

Riders vs. Amarillo, Wednesday, 7:05 pm

TBA vs. RHP Emmanuel Ramirez (3-4, 5.02)

Video: MiLB.tv ||| Audio: RidersBaseball.com, TuneIn, MiLB First Pitch app

