Sod Poodles Drop Series Opener to RoughRiders

May 28, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Amarillo Sod Poodles News Release





Frisco, Texas - The Sod Poodles fell to the Frisco RoughRdiers in the series opener of a three-game series on Tuesday night at Dr. Pepper Ballpark, 3-1. Amarillo saw a five-game win streak snapped.

In the second, Sod Poodles starter Miguel Diaz surrendered a pair of solo home runs. The shots from Andretty Cordero and Eliezer Alvarez gave Frisco a 2-0 lead.

Frisco starter Joe Palumbo began his start by collecting four scoreless frames, but then Buddy Reed grounded an RBI double down the left field line to make it a 2-1 ballgame. Palumbo then bounced back to strikeout Ivan Castillo with the bases loaded and Peter Fairbanks entered from the bullpen to strike out Edward Olivares to end Amarillo's threat in the fourth.

Diaz would settle down, giving up just two runs over five innings of work. He struck out nine batters.

In the sixth, righty Blake Rogers relieved Diaz and gave up an RBI single to Tony Sanchez as Frisco extended their lead to 3-1.

Frisco's bullpen was excellent, with four pitchers combining to toss 4.1 scoreless innings. Peter Fairbanks, Walker Weikel, James Jones, and Emmanuel Clase held Amarillo off the scoreboard and secured Frisco's 3-1 win. Clase picked up his third save.

Amarillo had bright spots in the bullpen, with Blake Rogers allowed just a run in two innings of work and Dauris Valdez tossing a scoreless frame.

Another highlights was Ivan Castillo's single in the fourth. Castillo extended his season-high hit streak to 12 games.

The Sod Poodles and RoughRiders continue their series on Wednesday night. First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. Amarillo sends righty Emmanuel Ramirez to the mound.

NOTES:

A Dozen for Castillo: With his single in the fourth inning on Tuesday night, Ivan Castillo extended his team-best hit streak to 12 games.

Breakout The Brooms: The Amarillo Sod Poodles completed their four-game sweep of the Midland RockHounds Sunday afternoon with a 13-8 victory. This was the first time Amarillo has swept an opponent in team history.

Rain Is A Good Thing: After a one hour and thirty-nine-minute rain delay, the Sod Poodles came out a recorded 12 runs on 12 hits over two innings (5th/6th), combining for 16 total hits in the game to tie a franchise high. Before the delay, the Sod Poodles only were able to collect one run on two hits.

Comeback Kids: The Sod Poodles overcame an eight-run deficit Sunday to win by a final score of 13-8. The eight-run comeback was the largest comeback in team history.

Oil-Pan Cup: After four series with their south division rivals the Midland RockHounds the Sod Poodles have taken the season series lead 7-6. Amarillo dropped the first two series but have rebounded and have won the last two series which included a four-game sweep of the RockHounds. The Sod Poodles and RockHounds will play each other 16 more times this season.

Fiver: Sod Poodles first baseman Brad Zunica recorded a five-RBI game Sunday against the Midland RockHounds which included a three-run home run. This was Zunica's second five-RBI game this season with the other coming on April 9 against Midland.

All Offense, All The Time: The Sod Poodles and RockHounds combined for 21 runs Sunday which marks the most runs in a game this season between the Sod Poodles and an opponent. The 13 Sod Poodles runs also marked the most runs in a game in franchise history.

New High: Amarillo recorded 16 hits against the RockHounds Sunday afternoon as they completed their four-game sweep of Midland. The 16 hits tied a team high this season. The other time the Sod Poodles recorded 16 hits were on May 13 against the very same Midland RockHounds.

Double-Double: During the Sod Poodles seven-game homestand, Brad Zunica belted six doubles and his batting .562 (9-for-16). After his two-RBI double Sunday afternoon, he ranks fourth on the Sod Poodles squad with nine doubles on the season.

Dreadful Delayed: During Sunday's game, the Sod Poodles and RockHounds were delayed one hour and thirty-nine minutes due to rain. The longest delay at HODGETOWN came on May 4 when the Sod Poodles and Travelers were delayed two hours and two minutes.

Swipers Swipin': The Sod Poodles are 32-for-35 in stolen bases in the month of May.

WALK-OFF: The Sod Poodles walked off for the second time in as many nights against the Midland RockHounds Friday. This was the third walk off of the season with all three coming at HODGETOWN. The first walk-off win as a franchise came on May 3 against Springfield when Hudson Potts delivered an 11th-inning two-run home run to complete the 6-5 comeback win. On Thursday, Owen Miller delivered a one-out single to complete the 5-4 comeback over Midland. Friday Brad Zunica crushed a two-run home run to give the Sod Poodles the 10-8 victory.

Home Robbery: Buddy Reed stole home in the eighth inning of Friday night's contest between the Sod Poodles and RockHounds. The steal was part of a double steal as Rodrigo Orozco stole second base and Reed stole home. The stolen base was the outfielders seventh of the season.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from May 28, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.