Heim Homer Hangs Hooks

Jonah Heim's two-run blast in the eighth inning Tuesday night was the difference in the RockHounds' 5-4 series-opening win over Corpus Christi at Security Bank Ballpark.

The result snapped Midland's six-game losing streak.

Daulton Jefferies blanked the Hooks over the first three frames and Grant Holmes posted a zero in the fourth. Ronnie Dawson broke the scoreless tie with his seventh home run of the year, a one-out solo shot in the fifth.

The Hounds were quick to answer against lefty Brett Adcock, who had retired 12 of the first 15 men he faced. Collin Theroux opened the home fifth with a wind-aided double to right field. Kevin Merrell was next and hit a 2-1 pitch over the right-field fence for a 2-1 Midland edge. Adcock walked the next batter, putting a man on for Mikey White who cracked a double to center to complete the three-run frame.

Joshua Rojas made it a one-run game in the sixth with his seventh home run in the last seven games.

Rojas, the reigning Texas League Pitcher of the Week, owns a 1.116 OPS in May, which is the second-best mark in Double-A. His teammate Abraham Toro has a 1.126 OPS for the month.

Corpus Christi leveled the score in the eighth via triples by Osvaldo Duarte and Chas McCormick.

The stalemate was short-lived as Heim made his mark in the eighth against Hunter Martin, who was charged with the loss in his second Double-A appearance.

Stephen Wrenn homered off John Gorman in the ninth, but the rally was short-circuited as Trey Cochran-Gil netted a strikeout with men at the corners to end the contest.

Brandon Bailey is slated to pitch for the Hooks Wednesday night at 6:30. Bailey will be opposed by Matt Milburn.

