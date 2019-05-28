Homestand Highlights: May 28 - May 30

SPRINGDALE, Ark - The Northwest Arkansas Naturals will return to Arvest Ballpark tonight - Tuesday, May 28 - to begin a three (3) game set against their in-state rivals, the Arkansas Travelers (Double-A Seattle Mariners). The short series features daily food and drink specials like Buck-A-Brat Night (tonight), $1.50 BBQ Slider Night (May 29) & Thirsty Thursday (May 30).

Tuesday, May 28 - Naturals vs. Arkansas Travelers, 7:05 P.M. (Gates open at 6 P.M.)

- ARVEST CUSTOMER DISCOUNT NIGHT WITH JOHNSONVILLE BUCK-A-BRAT

- $5 DUGOUT PREMIUM TICKETS for Arvest Customers.

- JOHNSONVILLE BUCK-A-BRAT every Tuesday Night - Fans can enjoy $1 Brats courtesy of Johnsonville. Brats are served at two (2) different locations on the concourse. (Excluding Tuesday, July 2)

- T-SHIRT TUESDAY at the Naturals Team Store - Buy One, Get One 1/2 OFF T-shirts.

- $5 GROUP NIGHT on 1B/3B Reserved Tickets - Minimum of 20 tickets, must be purchased in advance.

- MEDIA PARTNERS are 92.1 The Ticket and 94.9 Radio Jon Deek

Wednesday, May 29 - Naturals vs. Arkansas Travelers, 7:05 P.M. (Gates open at 6 P.M.)

- $1.50 BBQ SLIDER NIGHT

- BBQ SLIDER NIGHT - Fans can enjoy BBQ Sliders for only $1.50 or six (6) for $6 at The Bullpen Concession Stand every Wednesday night. The BBQ Sliders are only available at The Bullpen. (Excluding Wednesday, July 3)

- $5 GROUP NIGHT on 1B/3B Reserved Tickets - Minimum of 20 tickets and must be purchased in advance.

- MEDIA PARTNER is Hog Radio Group - 96.7 The Coyote, 99.5 ESPN, Star 101.5 and Lite 106.5

Thursday, May 30 - Naturals vs. Arkansas Travelers, 7:05 P.M. (Gates open at 6 P.M.)

- NATURALS CERAMIC STEIN GIVEAWAY ON THIRSTY THURSDAY PRESENTED BY FOGHORN'S

- CERAMIC STEIN GIVEAWAY - The first 1,000 fans will receive a Ceramic Stein courtesy of Foghorn's.

- THIRSTY THURSDAY - Features $1 Farm Rich Mozzarella Sticks & 12 oz. Coca-Cola Fountain Drinks as well as $2 Bags of Peanuts & 16oz. Pabst Blue Ribbon Drafts for only $2 at specific locations on the concourse.

- MEDIA PARTNERS are 93.3 The Eagle and Hot Mix 101.9

