Josh Rojas Named Texas League Player of the Week

CORPUS CHRISTI - Hooks infielder Joshua Rojas has been named Texas League Player of the Week for May 20-26, league president Tim Purpura announced Tuesday.

The award makes it a three-peat of weekly honors for Hooks players after Abraham Toro was named Player of the Week on May 13 and Bryan Abreu earned Pitcher of the Week on May 20.

Rojas made Corpus Christi franchise history last week, becoming the first Hooks player with three multi-homer games in one week. He hit two jacks in back-to-back games at Amarillo on May 21 and 22, then finished the week with two bombs vs. Frisco on May 26.

Overall, he hit .516 (16-for-31) with three doubles, six homers, 11 runs scored, seven RBIs, five walks and a whopping 1.765 OPS over seven games.

The 24-year-old from Glendale, Arizona is batting .317 (53-for-167) on the season with seven homers, 29 RBIs, 28 runs scored and 13 stolen bases in 43 games for the Hooks. He ranks among Texas League leaders in steals (T-3rd), doubles (T-4rd, 13), OPS (4th, .945), total bases (4th, 91), batting average (5th) and on-base percentage (5th, .400).

