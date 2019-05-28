Moore Tabbed TL Pitcher of the Week

Arkansas Travelers pitcher Andrew Moore was named Texas League Pitcher of the Week for May 20-26 as announced today by League President Tim Purpura. Moore allowed just one hit and faced the minimum 18 batters over six shutout innings with seven strikeouts in his lone start of the week against Springfield. It was a return to Arkansas and the Mariners organization for Moore after being claimed on waivers by Seattle just a few days prior to that start. He had been in the Rays and Giants organizations previously this season. This is his first career TL Pitcher of the Week award and he joins teammate Darren McCaughan as 2019 league weekly honorees.

Moore was originally drafted by the Mariners in the 2nd round of the 2015 draft out of Oregon State. He was the Travs Opening Night starter in both 2017 and 2018 compiling a 4-3 record and 2.65 ERA over 15 games (14 starts) with the Travs the past two seasons. The 24-year old made his Major League debut on June 22, 2017.

Moore and the Travs start a quick three game road trip at Northwest Arkansas tonight. They return to Dickey-Stephens Park for a three game series this weekend against Tulsa on Friday-Sunday. For all the latest information or to purchase tickets for Travs games, log on to travs.com.

