Nashville Sounds Game Information: Nashville Sounds (22-35) vs. Reno Aces (23-34)

June 4, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Nashville Sounds News Release





Game #58: Nashville Sounds (22-35) vs. Reno Aces (23-34)

Pitching Matchup: LHP Wes Benjamin (1-5, 7.63) vs. RHP Braden Shipley (1-2, 9.23)

First Pitch: 9:05 CST

Radio: 97.5 FM

TV: MiLB TV

From the Notes

Home/Road Flip: The Sounds road trip starts tonight against Reno with game one of a three-game set, followed by a four-game series with Tacoma. Nashville hosted a seven-game homestand with this exact scheduling format in 2018, where the Sounds hosted the Aces from Tuesday, June 5 to Thursday, June 7 and the Rainiers from Friday, June 8 to Monday, June 11. Nashville did not fare well in that homestand, as they went 2-5, winning just one game in each series. There was also a day off before that homestand and after it.

The Road Warriors: Nashville is doing better on the road than they are at home this season, going 12-12 away from First Tennessee Park. The Sounds have a better winning percentage on the road (.500)then the Reno Aces do at home (13-15, .464). Five active Sounds batters have at least 65 plate appearances on the road (2.7 PA per game), where Zack Granite leads those hitters with a .324 average (33-for-102). Matt Davidson leads in road home runs with 9. The Sounds are hitting .257 and are averaging 5.46 runs per game (131 runs/24 games). Four pitchers have at least 16.0 IP (0.2 IP per game), with Seth Maness owning the best ERA of 3.38 and Tim Dillard having the most wins with 3. As a team, Nashville has a 6.00 ERA on the road with 180 strikeouts to 96 walks.

Almost in Third: Nashville remains 0.5 games out of 3rd place in the American Northern Division behind Memphis The Redbirds are on a league-high 12-game losing streak which started on May 23. Since then, the Sounds are 5-6. Memphis had their last win on May 22 at Nashville.

Homestand Recap: The 13-game homestand came to a close on Sunday and Nashville finished with a record of 5-8. In the 13 games, the Sounds hit .256 (115-for-449) and scoring 5.15 runs per game (67 R/13 G). Meanwhile, Nashville's pitching staff allowed a 5.43 ERA (121.0 IP/73 ER) with 40 walks and 115 strikeouts. The Sounds hit 12 home runs total in the span, with two coming from Hunter Cole, Matt Davidson and Andy Ibáñez each.

