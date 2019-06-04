Game Notes vs. Nashville

Tonight's Game: The Aces open a seven-game homestand with a three-game series tonight against the Nashville Sounds. This will be the first matchup Reno will take on Nashville as a Texas Rangers affiliate and the only series the two clubs will face off in this year. Braden Shipley will take the ball for the home team in search of his second win of the season. The righty has pitched well of late going five innings his last two outings, a season-high. Lefty Wes Benjamin with toe the rubber for Nashville. Benjamin is 1-5 with a 7.63 ERA this season. In his last start, he gave up six earned runs on eleven hits.

Promotions:

Game Highlight: #TacoTuesday

Two Street Tacos for $5.00 with three choices of beef, chicken, or pork. Combo Deal: Two Street Tacos and 12oz. Tecate for $8.00.

Ticket Offer: College Discount

$5.00 Standing Room Only Ticket *Available at Ticket Office Only

Notes:

"Hunnids": With four home runs Sunday night in Albuquerque, the Aces have reached 100 big flies in 2019. Kevin Cron leads the team with 21, Yasmany Tomas has 17, and Wyatt Mathisen owns 10. The club is one of three Triple-A teams with 100+ home runs in 2019. El Paso leads the league with 122 and the Gwinnett Stripers have 100 as well. Reno did not reach 100 team home runs until July 7, 2018 last year.

Welcome, JRM: The Aces welcome catcher John Ryan Murphy to the roster after being designated for assignment by the Arizona Diamondbacks on 5/25. Murphy played 19 games with Reno in 2017 batting .284 with two home runs, seven RBIs, and five runs scored. Fun fact about Murphy, he caught hall of famer Mariano Rivera's last game at New Yankee Stadium against the Tampa Bay Rays on September 26, 2013.

