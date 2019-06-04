Game Notes: San Antonio Missions at Salt Lake Bees

San Antonio Missions (36-22) at Salt Lake Bees (26-30)

Game #59/Road Game #30

Tuesday, June 4, 8:05 p.m.

Smith's Ballpark

MiLB.tv / KONO 860 AM

RHP Bubba Derby (1-3, 4.43) vs. LHP Patrick Sandoval (1-1, 3.79)

Derby Time: Bubba Derby is coming off six shutout innings against Memphis on May 28. It was the fourth time in his career that Derby has gone 6.0+ innings without allowing a run in a game. All four times he has accomplished that feat have come at the Triple-A level. His longest shutout outing was when he went seven innings at Omaha on August 29, 2018 while with Colorado Springs. The longest scoreless innings streak of Derby's career is 13.0 innings, which he achieved from July 26-August 19 with short-season Vermont. He has also had two streaks of 11.0 straight scoreless innings, once from June 5-18, 2018 with Double-A Biloxi and Triple-A Colorado Springs and once from May 31-June 18, 2018 with Colorado Springs.

Full House: Bubba Derby has faced 27 full counts this season and opponents are batting just .176 (3-for-17) against him in that situation with 1 home run, 9 strikeouts, and 10 walks.

Field Generals: The Missions have five players currently on an errorless streak of 15 games or more. Nate Orf leads the way with 21 straight clean games followed by Tuffy Gosewisch with 20. Lucas Erceg and Troy Stokes Jr. have gone 17 straight games without an error and David Freitas currently sits at 16 straight errorless games.

No Walking Allowed: In Sunday's win the Missions used five different pitchers and none of them allowed a walk. Before this game the fewest walks allowed by the Missions pitching staff in a game was one, which they had done six times.

Keeping Runs Off the Board: Missions reliever Jake Petricka has not yielded an earned run in 10 straight appearances. He is one of four current Missions relief pitchers who are in the midst of a stretch of at least five consecutive outings without surrendering an earned run. Donnie Hart has not allowed a run in each of his last eight games, Angel Perdomo has gone five straight games without giving up a run, and Miguel Sanchez hasn't allowed an earned run in six consecutive appearances.

Love for June: In his brief career, Lucas Erceg has struggled in May but picked up his production in June and he looks to continue that trend in 2019 after batting .176 (15-for-85) in May. In his career he is a .195 (57-for-293) hitter in May and a .314 (76-for-242) hitter in June with five home runs and 42 RBI.

TODAY'S TRANSACTIONS

INF Travis Shaw's ML Rehab Assignment ended

C Skyler Ewing transferred from San Antonio to short-season Rocky Mountain

C Jacob Nottingham optioned (6/2) to San Antonio and activated

