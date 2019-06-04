Dodgers Return Home and Extend Winning Streak to Six Games

Oklahoma City - The Oklahoma City Dodgers scored three runs in the third inning, including a two-run homer by Shane Peterson, to take the lead against the Sacramento River Cats on the way to a 6-4 win Tuesday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

The win in the series opener between the teams extended the Dodgers' winning streak to six games as they opened a seven-game homestand.

The Dodgers (23-34) returned home from a 14-game road trip to play their first game at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark since May 20 as they reached six consecutive wins for the first time since April 25-30, 2018.

Oklahoma City has now scored six or more runs in six straight games, but the team found itself behind on the scoreboard early Tuesday as the Dodgers' stretch of scoring first in five consecutive games came to an end

The River Cats (28-30) loaded the bases with one out in the second inning on an error, walk and single and Levi Michael was then hit by a pitch to bring home a run for a 1-0 Sacramento lead.

Later with two outs and the bases loaded again, Abiatal Avelino hit an infield RBI single to push the Sacramento lead to 2-0. The River Cats loaded the bases again for former Dodgers outfielder Henry Ramos who struck out swinging to end the inning.

Edwin RÃ-os hit a one-out double in the bottom of the second inning and Drew Jackson followed with a RBI double that hit off the glove of first baseman Zach Green to cut Sacramento's lead to 2-1.

In the third inning, OKC's Zach Reks connected on a two-out bunt single down the left-field line and scored when Kyle Garlick followed with a fly ball to deep left-center field that landed for a RBI double to tie the game, 2-2.

Peterson followed with a two-run home run out to left field that landed in the Dodgers' bullpen and put the Dodgers in front, 4-2.

A RBI single by Jake Peter in the fourth inning extended Oklahoma City's lead to 5-2.

Ramos led off the fifth inning with a double, then came around to score on a one-out double by Green to cut OKC's lead to 5-3.

Peterson tripled in the fifth inning, then scored on a sacrifice fly by RÃ-os to push the Dodgers' lead to 6-3.

Both teams were held scoreless until the ninth inning.

The first two Sacramento batters of the ninth reached on singles and later with two outs, Mike Gerber brought home a run with a single to cut the Dodgers' lead to 6-4 and bring the go-ahead run to the plate, but Dodgers pitcher JT Chargois struck out Green to preserve the win and earn his fourth save of the season.

Dodgers reliever Justin Grimm (2-3) picked up the win, holding the River Cats scoreless, with one walk and three strikeouts over 1.2 innings.

Sacramento starting pitcher Carlos Navas (0-5) was charged with the loss, allowing six runs (five earned) and eight hits over 5.0 innings. He issued one walk and had five strikeouts.

Sacramento outhit the Dodgers, 10-8.

The three-game series against Sacramento continues at 11:05 a.m. Wednesday with a Summer Field Trip game at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

