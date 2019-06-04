Isotopes Fall 14-3 in Series Opener at Omaha

Storm Chasers 14 (28-31), Isotopes 3 (27-32) - Werner Park, Papillion, Neb.

AT THE DISH: The Isotopes collected 12 hits with Yonathan Daza, Brian Mundell and Roberto Ramos each recording three-hit performances... Ramos' 13th home run of the season in the second inning gave Albuquerque its first run of the night ... Sam Hilliard and Noel Cuevas also compiled RBI singles in the contest.

TOEING THE RUBBER: Pat Dean was charged with his team-leading fifth loss of the season. The lefty surrendered nine runs and 13 hits including three home runs in 4.0 innings ... The Storm Chasers scored four runs off David Holman, one against James Pazos while Jesus Tinoco tossed a scoreless inning of relief.

TOPES TIDBITS: The Storm Chasers scored nine of their 14 runs in the first three innings of the game ... The Isotopes surrendered a season-high six home runs while the 21 hits allowed were the second-most of the 2019 campaign ... Albuquerque is 1-4 in road trip openers.

ON DECK: Albuquerque Isotopes at Omaha Storm Chasers, 6:05 p.m. MT - Werner Park

PROBABLES: Isotopes: RHP Tim Melville (3-1, 3.00), Storm Chasers: RHP Scott Blewett (3-5, 7.04)

