Fireworks, Gaming and Abejas Highlight Homestand

SALT LAKE CITY - The Salt Lake Bees begin June with a seven-game homestand at Smith's Ballpark beginning on Tuesday, June 4. The Bees host the San Antonio Missions (Triple-A Milwaukee Brewers) for the first time in their history for three games, followed by four games with the Round Rock Express (Triple-A Houston Astros). Below are the game times, activities and community nights happening at Smith's Ballpark over the week-long homestand.

Tuesday, June 4 vs. San Antonio Missions 7:05 p.m.

Gaming Night at the Ballpark includes a first pitch from Jazz Gaming No.1 overall selection Spencer "Ria" Wyman and members of the Jazz Gaming team playing NBA 2K with fans on the plaza.

Taco Tuesday with $2 Tacos.

Wednesday, June 5 vs. San Antonio Missions 7:05 p.m.

Cyprus Credit Union Dollar Dog Night.

Thursday, June 6 vs. San Antonio Missions, 12:05 p.m.

Senior Day - Senior Citizens and recently graduated seniors in high school and college can receive two free tickets and up to six tickets at a discount at the Smith's Ballpark box office.

Weekday matinee with lunch specials including a hot dog, drink and a ticket for $10 or a pulled pork sandwich, drink and ticket for $15 available at slbees.com.

Coors Light Thirsty Thursday with $3 drinks.

Friday, June 7 vs. Round Rock Express 7:05 p.m.

Las Abejas de Salt Lake game. The Bees will wear their alternate Spanish language identity as part of Minor League Baseball's Copa de la Diversion program.

Entertainment during the game includes a children's Mariachi band from Esperanza Elementary School and dancers from Danza Y Color Group.

Postgame kids run presented by Bees Kids Club.

Saturday, June 8 vs. Round Rock Express, 6:35 p.m.

The Bees will wear a special golden jersey to celebrate the 25th anniversary season for the team.

Postgame fireworks.

Kids run presented by Bees Kids Club following the fireworks.

Sunday, June 9 vs. Round Rock Express, 1:05 p.m.

Yoga at the Ballpark. Packages that include a pregame yoga session, a Bees yoga mat and a ticket to Sunday's game are available at www.slbees.com.

Safe in the SUNday presented by University of Utah Health.

Monday, June 10 vs. Round Rock Express, 7:05 p.m.

Smith's Family Night. Fans can purchase four tickets and four hot dogs for $24 at www.slbees.com.

Also available starting this homestand is the new Ford Zone at Smith's Ballpark. The Ford Zone includes a berm ticket and all-you-can-eat hot dogs, soda, popcorn, nachos and churros for just $25. Tickets for the Ford Zone are available at www.slbees.com and are available for all remaining 2019 Bees home games subject to availability.

