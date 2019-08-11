Myrtle Beach Game Notes: August 11 Vs. Wilmington

Today, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans conclude both a six-game homestand and a three-game set against the Wilmington Blue Rocks (a Kansas City Royals affiliate) with the finale of the series beginning at 6:05 p.m. This evening, RHP Alexander Vargas (2-4, 5.37 ERA) starts for Myrtle Beach against LHP Rito Lugo (2-3, 2.49 ERA). Coverage begins at 5:50 p.m. on MiLB.tv, MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/Broadcast, TuneIn and the MiLB First Pitch app.

In addition, the Pelicans transform into "Los Pelícanos de Myrtle Beach" today as part of the "Copa de la Diversion" initiative by Minor League Baseball. The "Los Pelícanos" moniker and a day of Latin celebration will help to propel the franchise into the future through authentic engagement with its Latin community.

PELICANS BATS STIFFLED IN 6-2 LOSS TO BLUE ROCKS

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans were held to just one run on six hits in a 4-1 defeat at the hands of the Wilmington Blue Rocks on Saturday from TicketReturn.Com Field at Pelicans Ballpark. The Blue Rocks jumped out in front 3-0 in the top of the third on a run-scoring error and a pair of RBI singles from Dennicher Carrasco and Tyler Hill. The Birds fired back with an RBI double by Zac Taylor in the home half of the inning to make it 3-1. The Blue Rocks added on in the eighth when Hill scored on a wild pitch. Ethan Roberts fired 2.1 scoreless innings out of the bullpen in the loss.

MY OH AMAYA

Miguel Amaya has been a hot hitter for the Pelicans over the last month. After hitting just .217/.353/.361 with five homers in the first half of the season (49 games), he is hitting a strong .262/.366/.459 with five home runs in the second half of the season (35 games). His second half OPS (.825) is 111 points higher than his first-half OPS (.714). Since July 4, Amaya is hitting .313/.423/.538 with six doubles, four home runs, 18 RBIs and 13 BB compared to 12 strikeouts in a span of 22 games. The Pelicans catcher is within two long balls of his career-best 12 he hit with Low-A South Bend in 2018. In 2018, his second-half OPS (.634) was much lower than his first half mark (.865).

USE THE FORCE, LUKE

Luke Reynolds has hit well in his first seven games back in Myrtle Beach after playing in 22 games with Low-A South Bend. In his first 55 games of the season with the Pelicans, Reynolds hit just .190/.296/.288 and was sent down to South Bend. There, he slashed .260/.360/.390 and finished off his last six games by hitting .391 (9-for-23). He carried that success into his first seven games with the Pelicans, hitting .344 (10-for-29) with three doubles, a home run, five RBIs, three runs and two walks.

IT'S BEEN CLOSE WITH THE BLUE ROCKS

The Pelicans are just 1-8 against Wilmington this season, but they have been close in nearly every single game. Of the nine head-to-head meetings, only three (a 9-5 loss on June 3, Friday's 6-2 defeat and Saturday's 4-1 loss) were not decided by one run. Because of that, the Blue Rocks are only outscoring the Pelicans by an average score of 4.4-2.8 in those nine games. The games have been pitcher-dominated contests with the Birds hitting .215 and the Blue Rocks just hitting .245. Each team's OPS in the seven games is under .630 and the Pelicans have only hit two home runs while Wilmington has three. One-run games have been common for the Blue Rocks, as they are 34-14 in one-run contests (50 percent of their wins, 42 percent of total games). The Birds are just 13-23 in games decided by a single tally (29 percent of their wins, 30 percent of total games).

SEE YOU IN SEPTEMBER?

The Pelicans are two games back of the Fayetteville Woodpeckers for second place in the Southern Division as of Sunday. If the season were to end today, the Woodpeckers would be in the playoffs and they also hold the head-to-head lead over the Pelicans. Winston-Salem is 1.5 games back of the Pelicans and 3.5 back of the Woodpeckers. The Pelicans have captured the season series against the Dash while Winston-Salem is trailing in the season series with Fayetteville at 8-7 with one more game left in their series against the Woodpeckers looming on Sunday.

HOME COOKING IS GOOD WHILE IT LASTS

The Pelicans conclude their homestand today against the Blue Rocks, ending their final six-straight-game homestand of the season. The Birds will be back home for a six-game stretch in seven days (separated by an off day) from August 16 through 22 to finish off the home slate. In their last 21 games, including Sunday, 14 will be on the road. The Birds finish off the season with an 11-game road trip against Northern Division foes, playing three in Salem, four in Potomac and four in Wilmington.

MISSION: POSSIBLE

Ethan Roberts has been brilliant out of the bullpen for the Pelicans. After allowing five runs over his first two appearances, three innings, with the Birds (15.00 ERA), Roberts has locked down the 'pen for Myrtle Beach. He has thrown 14.2 consecutive-scoreless innings out of the bullpen over his last eight outings, allowing just 11 hits (.204 BAA) while striking out 16 and walking just one. Over that span, Roberts has a 0.82 WHIP and has saved two games.

PELICAN POINTS

The Pelicans lead the league in walks with 429 (3.7 per game). Cam Balego has been a master at drawing base on balls in the second half. Since July 9 (29 games), Balego leads all of baseball (Major and Minor Leagues) with 30 walks. After walking 19 times in 48 games in the first half, Balego has walked 33 times 47 games in the second half (1st half OBP: .347, 2nd half OBP: .410)...Today's starter, Alexander Vargas, has struggled in a starters role (5.68 ERA in nine starts) and over his last five starts, he has a 7.83 ERA.

