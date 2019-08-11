Winston-Salem Dash: Game Notes (August 11 vs. Fayetteville)

With Taylor Varnell making his High-A debut, Winston-Salem looks to salvage the series finale against the Fayetteville Woodpeckers on Sunday. First pitch is set for 2 p.m..

WINSTON-SALEM DASH (22-26, 60-52) vs. Fayetteville Woodpeckers (26-23, 57-61)

LHP Taylor Varnell (first High-A start) vs. RHP Jojanse Torres (5-0, 2.25 ERA)

2 p.m. - BB&T Ballpark (Winston-Salem, N.C.)

Game #113 (Home Game #58)

LATE DASH RALLY FALLS SHORT

The Dash pulled within a run in the bottom of the ninth inning on Saturday, but Winston-Salem's rally ultimately fell short as the Fayetteville Woodpeckers held on for a 5-4 victory at BB&T Ballpark. Facing Fayetteville reliever Austin Hansen, the Winston-Salem rally began with one out. Carlos Perez got things started by drawing a walk. Two batters later, Mitch Roman drew the second walk of the inning to put runners at first and second with two outs. Then, Tate Blackman belted a three-run homer over the left field wall to make it 5-4. However, Hansen was replaced by Riley Cabral, who promptly induced a groundout from Steele Walker to end the ballgame and earn the save.

VAUGHN PROMOTED TO WINSTON

Infielder Andrew Vaughn, who was picked by the Chicago White Sox out of the University of California-Berkeley with the third overall selection in the 2019 Draft, joined the Dash's roster on July 31. Prior to joining the White Sox system, Vaughn had an incredible career at Cal. As a sophomore in 2018, the first baseman won the Golden Spikes Award as the best amateur baseball player in the United States and the Pac-12 Player of the Year.

NOT ONE, BUT TWO BIG LEAGUERS

It was announced on Saturday that Caleb Frare, who pitched for the White Sox this year, has been transferred from Triple-A Charlotte's injured list to Winston-Salem. Acquired from the Yankees for international signing bonus pool money last year, Frare appeared in five games with the White Sox this year. Frare joins Jacob Lindgren as the only members of the Dash that have logged big league time. Lindgren appeared in seven games for the Yankees in 2015.

WALKING ALL OVER CL PITCHING

Walker was named the CL's Player of the Week for July 29-August 4, the league announced on Monday. Over his last 11 games played, Walker is 19-for-44 with a homer, six doubles, a triple, eight runs and five RBIs.

VARNELL MAKES HIS HIGH-A DEBUT

Left-hander Taylor Varnell will be making his first start in a Dash uniform on Sunday afternoon at BB&T Ballpark. A 29th-round pick out of Oral Roberts University in 2018, Varnell has impressed in his short time in the White Sox farm system. Last year, Varnell posted a 1.97 ERA in 10 starts with the AZL White Sox. This season with Low-A Kannapolis, Varnell yielded a 3.23 in 20 starts with the Intimidators. The left-hander grew up in Elk City, Oklahoma, but he went to high school in Sayre, Oklahoma. Before Varnell went to Oral Roberts, he went to Western Oklahoma State College in Altus, Oklahoma.

DOWN TO THE WIRE

After Saturday's loss, Winston-Salem sits 3.5 games back of Fayetteville in the second-half Southern Division wild card race. This comes after finishing second in the first-half with a 38-26 record. In the Dash's history (2009-present), Winston-Salem has had the best second-half record in the Southern Division five separate times. These years include 2009 (tied with Salem), 2010, 2012, 2015 and 2018 (tied with Buies Creek).

NOT A LOT OF SEPARATION

Outside of four games, the Dash have only played contests where the margin of victory or defeat was less than four runs in the second half. Here is the breakdown of the Dash's record in those 44 games:

One-run games: 6-11

Two-run games: 7-5

Three-run games: 5-4

Four-run games: 3-3

DASH DOTS

Jonathan Stiever's three-inning outing on Saturday was tied for his shortest start of the year...Sunday marks the last game the Dash will play against Fayetteville in its inaugural season...In Sunday home games this year, Winston-Salem is 4-4...Blackman, who posted a .482 OPS in the first half, has registered a .725 OPS in the second half of the year.

