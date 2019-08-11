August 11 Game Information

Today the Wood Ducks (29-19, 79-39) and Keys (18-29, 47-69) play the rubber game of their three-game series at 1 p.m. Down East will send right-hander Noah Bremer (2-0, 2.91) to the mound to face off with fellow righty David Lebron (2-4, 3.72) for Frederick. The broadcast will begin at 12:50 p.m. on 960AM The Bull, and online at 960thebull.com as well as on the MiLB First Pitch and TuneIn Radio Apps.

LAST TIME OUT: The Wood Ducks took down the Frederick Keys, 4-2, behind a go-ahead two run homer from Sherten Apostel, his first since being called up from Hickory. Curtis Terry also hit his eighth homer for the Wood Ducks, extending his hitting streak to 11 straight. Alex Eubanks gave up two runs over six innings to earn a quality start and his ninth victory of the year. Cole Uvila struck out five of the six batters he faced in relief, and Jefferson Medina picked up his fourth save with a scoreless ninth. The Wood Ducks turned four double-plays defensively.

CLUTCH GENE: Curtis Terry's walk-off home run, Tuesday, was the Woodies 8th walk-off victory this season, and fourth walk-off homer. Down East has now won four times when trailing after eight innings, in addition to going 9-4 in extra innings and 28-16 in one-run contests.

STRIKING FIRST: The Wood Ducks have outscored opponents 69-35 in first innings this season, and have struck first in 74 of their 118 games this season, going 60-14 (.811) when scoring first on the year. Down East has also scored first in 13 of their last 18 contests.

TERRY ON A TEAR: Curtis Terry hit his eighth home run for the Wood-ies Saturday against Frederick, and has now hit safely in 37 of his last 41 games,, including 15 multi-hit games. He is currently riding a ten-game hitting streak (17-41, .415, 4 HR, 10 RBI) and is now sporting a 1.004 OPS since joining Down East, June 21. He also tallied a 12-game hit streak (19-44, .432) to close the Month of July, Terry now has 23 home runs on the season combined with his time in Hickory, and was named the Carolina League Player of the Month for the Month of July.

SLUGGING SHERTEN: Sherten Apostel hit his first home run for the Wood Ducks, Saturday, and 16th overall on the season. He has now reached base safely in 13 consecutive games, posting a .333 average and a .467 OBP over that stretch, which dates back to July 25.

MAGNIFICENT MENDEZ: Sal Mendez has been excellent for the Wood Ducks this season, especially since joining the starting rotation. Mendez leads the Carolina League with a 2.00 ERA, and as a starter that mark is just 1.54. Eight of Mendez' 13 starts have been quality outings, and he has given up just five earned run in 36.2 innings (1.23 ERA) in six starts since the beginning of July.

SUPER SAM: Sam Huff saw his 24-game on-base streak snapped in game two on Thursday. Over the stretch he had batted .325 with an OBP of .423 to go along with five home runs, and 10 RBI dating back to July 9. Huff's 19 game hitting streak was the second longest in the Carolina League this year, trailing only Wilbis Santiago (LYN) with 21.

ORGANIZATIONAL STRENGTH: It hasn't just been the Wood Ducks who have performed well this season, the Rangers organization as a whole has been among the best:

1. Tampa Bay Rays 414-313 .569

2. TEXAS RANGERS 386-292 .568

3. Los Angeles Dodgers 399-316 .568

LIGHTING THE MATCH: Michael Matuella has been surging for the Wood Ducks out of the bullpen as of late. Over his last ten appearances he has worked to a 0.96 ERA (2 ER/18.2 IP), striking out 29 over his last 15 appearances. Over that stretch he has lowered his season ERA from 5.31 to 3.38.

COLE CRUISING: Cole Uvila struck out a career-high five batters in 2.2 perfect innings in relief, last Tuesday against Carolina, and repeated the feat in just two innings of work against the Keys, Saturday. This season Uvila boasts a 13.22 K/9 (71 K/48.1 IP), and has struck out three or more batters in 13 of his 30 appearances this season.

THE FUTURE IS HERE: Sam Huff clubbed a game-tying home run in the seventh inning of the SiriusXM Futures Game on Sunday to take home MVP honors. Huff becomes the second Ranger all-time to take home the award, joining Joey Gallo (2014). Huff has now hit 11 home runs for the Wood Ducks and 26 overall on the season.

A HALF FOR THE HISTORY BOOKS: The Down East Wood Ducks became just the sixth team in Carolina League history to finish a half with a winning percentage of .700 or better, while their 50 wins are the second most in any half in league history:

1. 1980 Peninsula (1st) 51-19 .729

2. 2019 DOWN EAST (1st) 50-20 .714

T3. 1982 Peninsula (2nd) 49-20 .710

T3. 1983 Lynchburg (1st) 49-20 .710

5. 1994 Wilmington (1st) 48-20 .706

6. 1980 Peninsula (2nd) 49-21 .700

SHOWTIME: Former Wood Duck Emmanuel Clase was called up to the Rangers, last Friday, and made his MLB debut Sunday, working 1.2 scoreless innings in a win over Detroit. Clase becomes the ninth Down East player to make it to The Show. He joins Ricardo Rodriguez ('17), C.D. Pelham ('18) and Peter Fairbanks ('19) to go from Advanced-A to the Ma-jors in a single season. Clase struck out 11 and did not allow an earned run over seven innings with the Woodies.

RAGS AT THE HELM: Corey Ragsdale takes over as skipper for the Wood Ducks in 2019. Ragsdale will remain the Rangers Minor League Field Coordinator, while assuming a managerial seat for the first time since 2015, when he led the Hickory Crawdads to a South Atlantic League Championship, the second of his career.

