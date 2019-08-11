Sox Fry Mudcats 4-1

ZEBULON, North Carolina - Pedro Castellanos drove in two runs to back a five-hit day for Salem Red Sox pitchers and a 4-1 win over the Carolina Mudcats Sunday at Five Counties Stadium.

How it Happened

* Ryan Fitzgerald singled and Pedro Castellanos was hit by a pitch to move runners in the first inning. Keith Curcio delivered a single and early 1-0 lead for Salem.

* Jagger Rusconi singled in the subsequent frame, Nick Lovullo walked and Castellanos drilled a double to score both to move ahead 3-0.

* Daniel Gonzalez cruised through six innings of work, allowing just four hits and fanning seven.

* Fitzgerald drew a base with two outs after a hit-by-pitch and scored on a single from Pedro Castellanos in the eighth inning for the Sox to push away from the Mudcats 4-0.

* One lone run crossed for Carolina in the eighth inning with an RBI single from Julio Garcia to breakup the shutout.

* Andrew Schwaab closed a hitless ninth for Salem to pickup a 4-1 win and his 10th save.

Standout Sox

* Pedro Castellanos: 3-for-3, 3 RBI, 2B

* Daniel Gonzalez: 6.0 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 7 K - W (5-8)

* Keith Curcio: 1-for-3, RBI

* Andrew Schwaab: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K - S (10)

Noteworthy

* Castellanos has connected in six of his last eight games and has driven in five of Salem's seven runs in the past two games.

What's Next

Salem Red Sox vs Frederick Keys Tuesday, August 13, 2019. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM EST.

LHP Enmanuel DeJesus vs LHP Cameron Bishop

Listen: SalemSox.com, TuneIn Radio, ESPN Blacksburg WKEX 1430 AM/94.1 FM, WGMN 1240 AM/93.3 FM

Watch: MiLB.TV

