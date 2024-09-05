Mussels-Flying Tigers Suspended in Second Inning

September 5, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

LAKELAND, Fla. - Thursday's game between the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels and the Lakeland Flying Tigers was suspended in the bottom of the second inning with the Mussels leading 2-0.

The game will resume as part of a modified doubleheader on Friday at 4 p.m. Game one will be completed through nine innings and the second game will be seven innings. Coverage begins at 3:45 p.m. on the Mighty Mussels Baseball Network.

With two outs in the top of the second, Daniel Pena was hit by a pitch. Jay Thomason followed with a single and then Nick Lucky was hit by a pitch to load the bases. All three plate appearances went to full counts. Byron Chourio got the Mussels on the board as he beat out an infield single on a grounder to second. Thomason later scored on a wild pitch to make it 2-0.

The tarp was then placed on the infield prior to the bottom of the second.

RHP Jose Olivares (2-2, 2.93) is scheduled to pitch on Friday for Fort Myers. Lakeland is scheduled to use LHP Andrew Sears (5-4, 2.60).

