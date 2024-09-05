Arjun Nimmala Named Florida State League Player of the Month

TAMPA, FL - Dunedin Blue Jays shortstop Arjun Nimmala has been named the Florida State League Player of the Month for August, as announced by Minor League Baseball on Thursday afternoon.

Nimmala, Toronto's No. 5 prospect according to MLB Pipeline, batted .296 with an .871 OPS and five home runs across his 22 games of action in August. The 18-year-old's 29 hits and 53 total bases led the circuit.

The Tampa, Florida native collected nine multi-hit games, including his first career three-hit game on August 1st at Daytona and a four-hit performance at Clearwater on August 20.

The month continued a strong second half of the season for Toronto's first round draft pick in the 2023 draft. In 49 second half games, Nimmala has slugged 13 homers and batted to a whopping .912 OPS.

Nimmala, the youngest player on Dunedin's roster, is the first Blue Jay to be named the league's player of the month in 2024.

