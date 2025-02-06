Dunedin Blue Jays Announce 2025 Schedule

February 6, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

DUNEDIN, FL - The Dunedin Blue Jays have announced their schedule for the 2025 Florida State League season, which begins with Opening Day at TD Ballpark on April 4 vs. Clearwater (Phillies).

The club will play a total of 66 home games at TD Ballpark against seven different teams across the Florida State League. This includes seven six-game series, and eight three-game sets.

The Jays will play nine games at home against hometown opponent Clearwater, and 12 home games over three series against their other local opponent, the Tampa Tarpons. This season will also see the 2024 Florida State League Champion Palm Beach Cardinals return to TD Ballpark.

The full promotional schedule detailing theme nights and giveaways for the 2025 season will be announced at a later date.

