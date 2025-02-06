Jupiter Hammerheads Schedule Adjusted for 2025 Season

February 6, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

JUPITER, FL - With the Tampa Bay Rays occupying George M. Steinbrenner Field, the home of the Tampa Tarpons (Class-A, New York Yankees), for the 2025 MLB season due to damage caused by Hurricane Milton at Tropicana Field, the Jupiter Hammerheads' 2025 Florida State League schedule has been modified to fit those accommodations.

The Hammerheads are still scheduled to play 66 home games in Jupiter this season. Jupiter hosts East Division opponents Daytona and St. Lucie for three series each. The Hammerheads also host West Division opponents Bradenton, Dunedin, Ft. Myers, and Tampa for one series each in 2025 (Clearwater and Lakeland do not visit Jupiter to face the Hammerheads). Jupiter and Palm Beach, who share Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium, face each other for 30 games in Jupiter, highlighted by Mega Bash on July 3rd and 4th. The first "Dual of the Dean" series takes place April 22-27 with Jupiter as the home team.

The Hammerheads stay home for a season-long 21 games in a row at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium between July 18-August 10 alternating being the home and road team during that stretch. Jupiter has its longest road trip from August 12-24 for 12 games at Clearwater followed by at St. Lucie.

Last season, the Jupiter Hammerheads finished with a 65-65 record and fell one game short of a playoff spot in the first half of the season. Top prospects like Noble Meyer and Thomas White took the field for the Hammerheads in 2024 with several expected to take the field in 2025 like Carter Johnson, PJ Morlando, Starlyn Caba, and more.

Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium staple promotions and memberships like Silver Sluggers, Thirsty Thursday, Friday Family 4-Pack, and Kids Club will be back again in 2025. New in 2025, every Tuesday is a "2-for-Tuesday" where fans get two reserved box tickets for the price of one ($15). Plus, every Sunday fans can enjoy a special discounted $10 reserved box ticket. More details regarding the promotional schedule will be announced at a later date.

Fans can purchase FSL season tickets, group packages, mini plans, season and individual game tickets, and more. Schedule and game times are subject to change. Be sure to follow the Hammerheads and Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium on social media for future updates.

