Threshers Release 2025 Promotional Schedule

The Clearwater Threshers have announced the full promotional schedule for the 2025 Florida State League season. This summer at BayCare Ballpark is full of fireworks, giveaways, concerts, theme nights, and Beach Dogs.

Fans can look forward to the return of Dollar Tuesday presented by Top Notch Pest Control, and other weekly promotions such as the fan-favorite Saturday Night Fireworks. We also host our Silver Sharks seniors club by BayCare on Wednesdays and Lil' Anglers Kids Club by BayCare Kids on Thursdays. Returning to the ballpark this summer is Taps & Tacos Thursdays, enjoy half-price drinks and special pours of local craft drafts.

April

The Threshers open the season on Tuesday, April 8 against the Daytona Tortugas. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. for the 6:30 p.m. first pitch. Opening night kicks off with Dollar Tuesday, presented by Top Notch Pest Control. Fans can enjoy $1 Tickets, 12 oz. Drafts, Hot Dogs, Sodas, Snacks, and more!

The first postgame concert of the year featuring local country band Crossfire Creek will kick off our Summer Concert Series sponsored by Sun Cruiser Iced Tea Vodka on April 11.

Stick around after the game on Saturday, April 12, for the first Fireworks show of the season, sponsored by Kelli's Catering!

Wednesday, April 23 is Education Day.

The Clearwater Beach Dogs are back on Friday, April 25 with a special Lucy May #2 Shirt Jersey Giveaway. All canine companions are welcome to attend all Beach Dogs Nights at BayCare Ballpark. A $7 dog ticket benefits a local pet charity and is available for purchase at the BayCare Ballpark Box Office. Beach Dogs Nights are sponsored by VEG. Giveaway sizes and quantities limited.

Fireworks will be on display following the game against the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels on April 26, presented by Coppertail Brewing Co.

May

Calling all Dead Heads! Uncle John's Band will take the stage following the matchup against the Bradenton Marauders on May 2, presented by Sun Cruiser Iced Tea Vodka. Make sure to arrive early to receive a limited-edition lime green tie-dye hat giveaway, sponsored by Crime Stoppers.

The Force will be strong on Saturday, May 3 for Star Wars Night. The Threshers will take the field in special jerseys that will be auctioned, and proceeds will benefit the Make a Wish Foundation.

On Thursday, May 15, the Malmö Oat Milkers (branded jerseys the Threshers team will wear) return to Clearwater to face the Lakeland Flying Tigers at 6:30 p.m. sponsored by Oatly.

The Beach Dogs return to the field on Friday, May 16. Purchase the $20 Ticket Package to receive a ticket to the game and an exclusive Layla & Lucy May Figurine by VEG.

To Clearwater and Beyond! The Threshers will take the field in Toy Story-inspired jerseys for the first time on Saturday, May 17 on Toy Story Jersey Auction Night! Stay after the game for Fireworks by Sysco!

June

The Threshers honor all first responders on Saturday, June 7, during First Responders Night and end the night with Fireworks presented by Sysco.

Wednesday, June 18 is the first Camp Day of the 2025 season.

Come celebrate Phinley, the Threshers mascot, on Thursday, June 19 at his birthday party along with his mascot friends!

Friday, June 20 will be a Pitch for Pink and Beach Dogs crossover. The 20th Annual Breast Cancer Awareness Night will feature a survivors walk, multiple fundraisers to support the Morton Plant Mease Healthcare Foundation and a Pink Pickleball Paddle giveaway by Banquet Masters. The game-worn Pink Beach Dogs jerseys will be up for auction.

Come back on Saturday, June 21 for postgame Fireworks by WAWA.

July

Join the Clearwater Threshers in celebrating Independence Day with the best Fireworks show in the Bay Area on Wednesday, July 2 and Thursday, July 3. Presented by Budweiser.

Join the Threshers and Parrotheads for Margaritaville Night at the ballpark on Friday, July 11! Arrive early for a Tropical Shirt giveaway, sizes and quantities limited. Come kick back, relax, and enjoy some baseball with us!

Postgame Fireworks return on July 12 after the game against the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels presented by WAWA.

Wednesday, July 23 is the second Camp Day.

The Beach Dogs return on July 25 with special ugly sweater jerseys to celebrate Christmas in July. Fans arriving early will receive a Threshers Christmas Scarf giveaway sponsored by Todd's A/C & Refrigeration, quantities limited.

Come celebrate going Back to School with the Threshers on July 26! Students, high school age and younger, will receive a Threshers Backpack giveaway, perfect for the first day of school! Quantities limited, student must be present. The night caps off with postgame Fireworks, presented by Kelli's Catering.

August

Friday, August 15, is Veterans & Military Appreciation Night which features a Camo Threshers Hat giveaway, sponsored Kelli's Catering.

Saturday, August 16 will host Fireworks as the summer begins to close.

Aidan Miller is back at BayCare Ballpark on August 22, in bobblehead form! Arrive early to reserve an Aidan Miller Bobblehead sponsored by Barbacoa Boys, quantities limited. Don't forget to bring your furry friend as the Beach Dogs take the field!

The Threshers close out August with Comic Book Night on Saturday, August 23. Come dressed as your favorite character and stick around for postgame Fireworks!

September

The Beach Dogs take the field for the last time on Friday, September 5. Bring your furry friend for one last hot dog of the season! All Beach Dogs Nights sponsored by VEG.

Celebrate the 2025 Threshers season with us on September 6 with the Season Rewind and the Largest & Last Fireworks show of the year!

Tickets for all games and a full promotional schedule are available at ThreshersBaseball.com.

