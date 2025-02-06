Mighty Mussels' 2025 Schedule and Game Times Finalized

February 6, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Fort Myers Mighty Mussels News Release







FORT MYERS, Fla. - The Mighty Mussels' 2025 schedule has been revised and finalized, the league office has announced.

In the wake of the stadium accommodations made by the Tampa Bay Rays and Tampa Tarpons, Major League Baseball has adjusted the Florida State League matchups while maintaining similar dates and the same number of games.

The Mussels' 132-game season will begin on Friday, April 4 in Palm Beach (STL), with the team's home opener at the Lee Health Sports Complex scheduled for 7:05 p.m. on Tuesday, April 8 against the Tampa Tarpons (NYY).

The Mussels will host 66 home games at the Lee Health Sports Complex in Fort Myers. With just a few exceptions, all Tuesday through Friday home games will begin at 7:05 p.m. Saturday games will start at 6:05 p.m. and all Sunday games are set for a 12:05 p.m. first pitch.

Fort Myers will wrap up the 2025 season with a six-game series at home against the St. Lucie Mets (NYM) September 2-7.

The full PDF version of the schedule is attached and the website view is available here.

Continue to monitor MightyMussels.com and the Mussels' social media pages for upcoming announcements regarding promotions, giveaways, and ticket availability.

Games by Opponent :

Tampa - 24 (12 Home, 12 Away)

Dunedin - 21 (9 Home, 12 Away)

Bradenton - 18 (12 Home, 6 Away)

Clearwater - 18 (6 Home, 12 Away)

Lakeland - 18 (9 Home, 9 Away)

Jupiter - 9 (3 Home, 6 Away)

Palm Beach - 9 Games (6 Home, 3 Away)

Daytona - 9 (3 Home, 9 Away)

St. Lucie - 6 (6 Home)

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from February 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.