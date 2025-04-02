Dunedin Blue Jays Announce 2025 Opening Day Roster

April 2, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

DUNEDIN, FL - The Dunedin Blue Jays, Class-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays, have announced their 2025 Opening Day roster, headlined by top pitching prospects RHP Trey Yesavage (Toronto's No. 2 prospect per MLB Pipeline) and RHP Khal Stephen (No. 11), both set to make their professional debuts.

Yesavage, MLB Pipeline's No. 87 overall prospect, was selected by Toronto in the first round (20th overall) of the 2024 MLB Draft out of East Carolina University. As a junior last season, he ranked among Division I leaders with a 2.03 ERA (4th), 145 strikeouts (5th), .154 opponent batting average (2nd), and 11 wins (T-4th). He impressed in the 2025 Spring Breakout game, tossing two scoreless innings with three strikeouts to earn the win and Second Team All-Spring Breakout honors.

Stephen, Toronto's second-round selection out of Mississippi State in 2024, posted a 3.28 ERA with 107 strikeouts over 96 innings as a junior. He also shined in the Spring Breakout game, throwing two scoreless innings with one hit and one strikeout.

The 2025 Dunedin roster includes several key returners from last season, including infielders Bryce Arnold, Tucker Toman, and Manuel Beltre, outfielder Yhoangel Aponte, and catcher Edward Duran, all of whom played over 75 games for Dunedin in 2024. RHP Gage Stanifer (19 appearances, 17 starts) and RHP Daniel Guerra (six starts) also return to the pitching staff.

The 2025 roster features seven players selected by Toronto in the 2024 MLB Draft: Yesavage (1st), Stephen (2nd), RHP Austin Cates (7th), RHP Colby Holcombe (9th), C Brock Tibbitts (13th), INF JR Freethy (14th), and RHP Colby Martin (16th), along with six undrafted free agent signings: RHP Christian Mracna, C Peyton Powell, RHP Jack Eshleman, RHP Jay Schueler, LHP Javen Coleman, and RHP Bennett Flynn.

Dunedin will also feature a pair of Canadian players in INF Sam Shaw (Victoria, BC) and Arnold (Hamilton, ON).

The Blue Jays will be managed by first-year skipper Gil Kim, a former Blue Jays Farm Director who spent the past five seasons on Toronto's major league coaching staff.

Dunedin opens their 2025 campaign with a three-game home series vs. Clearwater at TD Ballpark, beginning Friday, April 4 at 6:30 P.M., featuring a postgame fireworks celebration.

Full roster:

Pitchers: Austin Cates, Javen Coleman, Jack Eshleman, Eminen Flores, Bennett Flynn, Daniel Guerra, Colby Holcombe, Colby Martin, Christian Mracna, Jay Schueler, Johan Simon, Gage Stanifer, Khal Stephen, Trey Yesavage

Catchers: Edward Duran, Peyton Powell, Brock Tibbitts

Infielders: Bryce Arnold, Manny Beltre, Kendry Chirinos, JR Freethy, Sam Shaw, Tucker Toman

Outfielders: Yhoangel Aponte, Braden Barry, Alexis Hernandez, Yeuni Munoz, Jaden Rudd

