Bradenton Marauders Announce Preliminary 2025 Roster

BRADENTON, Fla. - In conjunction with the Pittsburgh Pirates, the Bradenton Marauders have announced their preliminary 2025 roster.

The roster features 26 players returning from last year's club and eight from the 2024 Pittsburgh Pirates draft class. Moreover, six members of the Pirates Top 30 Prospect Rankings will don a Marauders jersey on Opening Night.

Shortstop Konnor Griffin is the Marauders' highest ranked prospect, currently slotting in at No. 2 in the Pittsburgh system according to MLB Pipeline. Selected 9th overall during the first round of the 2024 Amateur Draft, Griffin enters 2025 as MLB's No. 42 prospect.

The 18-year-old was the first high-school selection in last year's draft, hailing out of Jackson Prep School in Mississippi. After slashing .559/.690/.996 with 85 stolen bases, he was named the 2025 National High School Player of the Year by both Gatorade and Baseball America.

While Griffin has yet to make his official professional debut, he appeared in eight big-league Spring Training games for the Pirates last March, finishing 2-for-11 with a home run. He will split time between shortstop and centerfield during his time in Bradenton.

Right-handed pitcher Zander Mueth will rejoin the Marauders in 2025, entering as Pittsburgh's 10th best prospect via MLB Pipeline. A second-round-prep pick during the 2023 Draft, Mueth made his professional debut in 2024 appearing in 20 games between the Florida Complex League (FCL) Pirates and Single-A Bradenton. In seven games started for the Marauders, he posted a 3.97 ERA over 22.2 innings. He turns 20 years old this June.

Infielder Jhonny Severino returns to the Marauders for his second consecutive season, now listed as the Pirates 12th ranked prospect by MLB Pipeline. After a promotion to Bradenton in late July last season, the Dominican Republic native batted .237 and slugged six longballs over a 28-game stint.

Fellow infielder Yordany De Los Santos also returns to the Bradenton in 2025. Before his promotion to the Marauders last year, he batted .344 and stole 24 bases for the FCL Pirates. He enters the campaign ranked 16th in Pittsburgh's system.

Outfielder Tony Blanco Jr. is poised to make his full-season affiliate debut during the 2025 campaign, ranked No. 21 among Pirates prospects. The son of former big-leaguer Tony Blanco, he stands at 6'7" with a powerful right-handed swing. During 30 games with the FCL Pirates in 2024, he batted .305 with four home runs and 17 RBI. He turns 20 years old this May.

Other 2024 draft picks on the Marauders include OF Will Taylor (5th Round), C Derek Berg (10th Round), LHP Jake Bimbi (11th Round), C Cam Janik (12th Round), INF Ethan Lege (15th Round), OF Andrew Patrick (17th Round), and RHP Jake Shirk (18th Round).

The Bradenton Marauders begin the 2025 season with a three-game road series at the Daytona Tortugas. First pitch for game one is slated for Friday, April 4 at 6:35 p.m.

The Marauders home season begins on Tuesday, April 8 versus the Palm Beach Cardinals at 5:30 p.m. with gates opening at 4:30 p.m. For more information on Opening Weekend and this year's schedule, visit bradentonmarauders.com.

FULL ROSTER

Catchers (3): Derek Berg, Cam Janik, Axiel Plaz

Infielders (7): Tony Blanco Jr., Carlos Caro, Yordany De Los Santos, Konnor Griffin, Ethan Lege, Jhonny Severino, Jeral Toledo

Outfielders (6): Braylon Bishop, Solomon Maguire, Joel Mendez, Andrew Patrick, Eddy Rodriguez, Will Taylor

Right-Handed Pitchers (15): Danny Carrion, Carlos Castillo, Jesus Clode, Jose Garces, Owen Kellington, Tyler Kennedy, Brennan Malone, Greiber Mendez, Zander Mueth, Jake Shirk, Peyton Stumbo, Noah Takacs, Clevari Tejada, Joaquin Tejada, Jonawel Valdez

Left-Handed Pitchers (5): Jake Bimbi, Victor Cabreja, Hunter Furtado, Inmer Lobo, Isaias Uribe

