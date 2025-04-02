Bluey, Bingo Highlight Opening Homestand for Fort Myers Mighty Mussels

FORT MYERS, Fla. - The cartoon characters Bluey and her sister, Bingo, will be visiting from down under as the animated Australian sensations catch a Fort Myers Mighty Mussels game on April 12.

Bluey and Bingo Night highlights a six-game series against the Tampa Tarpons that runs from April 8-13.

Bluey is an adventurous 6-year-old Blue Heeler, while Bingo is a 4-year-old Red Heeler. Both characters will be positioned along the concourse of Hammond Stadium at the Lee Health Sports Complex to meet fans and pose for photos.

"Bluey is immensely popular right now, so it's incredible that she found time to travel all the way from Australia to meet her fans in Southwest Florida," said Managing Partner John Martin. "Since Saturday is also Bark in the Park at Hammond Stadium, Bluey and Bingo will have plenty of canine company that night."

The six-game homestand includes the following gameday promotions:

Tuesday, April 8 (First pitch: 7:05 p.m.)

Turn 2'sday: All fans get 2-for-1 deals on fountain drinks and hot dogs; fans 21 and older get 2-for-1 specials on 24-ounce cans of domestic beer.

Wednesday, April 9 (First pitch: 7:05 p.m.)

Baseball Bingo: All fans will receive a free bingo card upon stadium entry and can play along for chances to win prizes throughout the game.

Silver Sluggers: Senior club members get free tickets and parking to all Wednesday home games.

Snowbird Appreciation Night: Fans with an out-of-state ID can purchase $5 tickets at the box office.

Thursday, April 10 (First pitch: 7:05 p.m.)

Mussel Up for the Community: Thursday home games in 2025 will spotlight a nonprofit or individual. that is championing a charitable cause. This game celebrates first responders.

Beer Special Thursdays: Fans 21+ can purchase two 16-ounce beers for $5.

College Night: Students can purchase $5 tickets at the box office with a valid ID.

Friday, April 11 (First pitch: 7:05 p.m.)

Firework Fridays: Pyrotechnics will light up the sky above right field after the final out. This week's show will be accompanied by a country music soundtrack.

Kid's Club Fridays: Children who join the Mussel Sprouts Kids Club receive a T-shirt, free tickets to all Friday home games and access to VIP events.

Saturday, April 12 (First pitch: 6:05 p.m.)

Bluey & Bingo Appearance: Everyone's favorite Australian pup, Bluey, and her sister, Bingo, will host meet-and-greets with fans at Hammond Stadium.

Bark in the Park: Leashed dogs are welcome at Hammond Stadium.

Blessings in a Backpack Night: The Mighty Mussels will spotlight the nonprofit throughout the evening.

Magnet Schedule Giveaway: The first 1,000 fans will receive a 2025 Mighty Mussels magnet schedule.

Sunday, April 13 (First pitch: 12:05 p.m.)

Kid's Catch on the Field: Children can play catch from 11 to 11:30 a.m.

Kid's Run the Bases: Children can run bases after the game.

Kid's Free Ticket Sundays: All children 12 and under can receive free tickets to every Sunday home game during the 2025 season.

Sunday Brunch #1: Enjoy an all-you-can-eat ballpark brunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for just $15 (not including game ticket).

Mighty Mussels tickets start at $10 and are available at the Hammond Stadium box office or online at MightyMussels.com.

